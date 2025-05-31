Carrigaline Footballer recognised with Community Spirit Award

31 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline GAA Club and the man who led the footballers back to Premier Senior Football have been recognised with a Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

Senior Football Manager Mick Meaney and the Carrigaline footballers were promoted following a hard-fought victory over Knocknagree in a memorable encounter held at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh last October.

Before taking on the managerial role, Mr Meaney proudly donned the blue and yellow jersey, representing the club with distinction on the pitch. He is the only member to have been integrally involved in the club’s significant county victories in 2009, 2015, and most recently in 2024.

The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award award underscores the profound and enduring commitment of Mr Meaney and Carrigaline GAA to the town’s community.

They have been praised for developing players’ match skills from a young age but also for encouraging teamwork, cooperation and camaraderie.

The club has a thriving membership that encompasses a wide spectrum of ages and abilities and consistently demonstrates a proactive approach to community engagement, actively participating in numerous local and national initiatives.

One example is the launch of social hurling in 2018, which welcomes people of all skill levels to participate and enjoy the sport. The initiative has proven remarkably successful, attracting participants from within Carrigaline and drawing players from as far as Midleton, further expanding the club’s reach and impact.

The club frequently opens its facilities to host a diverse range of community events and fundraisers, including table quizzes, teenage discos, and variety shows.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “The unwavering commitment and dedication shown by the committee members, coaches, volunteers and players demonstrates the true essence of community, making Carrigaline GAA Club and Mick Meaney worthy recipients of the latest Community Spirit Award. These Awards are given out throughout the year to people who tirelessly give their time and dedication to the benefit of others.”

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

