There is now a BA Degree in ‘Sustainable Butchery & Gastronomy ‘

1 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New MTU butchery programme to foster Ireland’s future food leaders

A future focussed and innovative butchery and gastronomy degree has been launched at Munster Technological University (MTU) to foster Ireland’s future food leaders and connect with global leaders in the sector.

The Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Butchery and Gastronomy programme was launched at the MTU’s Bishopstown Campus on Friday [23 May] with support from international industry.

This innovative programme is the culmination of over two years engagement between industry and academia, with a shared mission to cultivate future leaders in the butchery and gastronomy sectors, emphasising sustainable practices, ethical considerations, and a profound connection to agriculture and nature. The curriculum integrates leadership development, culinary arts, animal science and ethical business practices.

By bridging the gap between culinary arts, agriculture, business and sustainability, graduates will be prepared to inspire and innovate within their organisations and the industry at large.

A Letter of Intent was also signed between the University of Buenos Aires and MTU to nurture closer academic links between Argentina and Ireland, two leaders in the beef industry.

Attending from Buenos Aires in Argentina was Luis Barcos, founder of the ICOCA, The Science of Meat Institute and Dr Alejo Perez Carrera, Dean of Faculty of Veterinary of Veterinary Sciences of University of Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires team developed a world’s first Meat Sommelier Programme and both universities now look forward to collaborating, sharing knowledge and expertise to bring those skills to the Irish market.

Keynote speaker was Leandro Gentini of the International Meat Sommelier Association. He is a recognised figure in the world of Wagyu, celebrated for his expertise in Wagyu beef and his esteemed role as a meat sommelier.

Originally from Argentina, a country renowned for its rich meat culture, Lean relocated to Japan to master the art of Wagyu, delving into the complexities of this premium beef.

Some of the international guests also included representatives from Bouchers et Culottés in France and the UK based Aubery Allen, Leiths Cookery School and the Oxford Cultural Collective, as well as Edwards of Conwy of Wales.

On launching the programme, Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, Charities and Transport, TD for Cork South Central Jerry Buttimer stated: “It is a privilege for me to be here at Munster Technological University to help launch this new Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Butchery and Gastronomy programme which will help support a sustainable future for our food industry, while nurturing the next generation of industry leaders. Through my role as Minister for Rural and Community Development I see first hand every day, the vital role the agri-food sector plays in rural communities, from the small artisan to the large scale producers, who share a deep sense of passion and pride in what they do. They are the backbone of our communities.

“I’m excited to watch how this new programme supports the food industry with innovative skills and knowledge and continues to establish the Irish brand of passionate food leaders at home and abroad, with the support of our valued international industry partners.”

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack said:

“At MTU we are realising ambitious goals to become a globally competitive university. The launch of this groundbreaking programme, along with the presence today of so many national and international industry leaders and academic colleagues from around the world, brings us another step closer to this. At MTU we are committed to sustainable and innovative education and research and this programme will ensure the emergence of the best food industry leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr Noel Murray, Head of Department of Tourism and Hospitality at Munster Technological University (MTU) said:

“Building on existing fundamental craft programmes, it is envisaged that this programme will develop the knowledge and expertise of those working in the sector and empower them to be the organisational and industry leaders of the future.

“Ireland is fortunate to have strong and globally respected butchery and gastronomy knowledge and skills and we look forward to nurturing a new cohort of leaders within their organisations to become innovative industry thinkers.

“MTU is honoured to work with one of Ireland’s butchery leaders in Pat Whelan, CEO of James Whelan Butchers, who has been pivotal in sector innovation and who has gathered his global network of industry thought leaders to facilitate academia and industry to connect and collaborate in a meaningful way.”

Pat Whelan CEO of the award-winning James Whelan Butchers, which is collaborating with MTU on the programme, said:

“This programme will build on the existing great programmes and apprenticeships that have been the backbone of the industry for generations. Thanks to Dr Noel Murray and his team at MTU we can move the dial from training and management within the industry to

education and leadership. I believe this BA programme is a significant step to support Friday, 23rd May, 2025

Ireland’s ability to nurture a new generation of global culinary leaders which will in turn allow Ireland’s food industry to solidify its efforts to forge new international networks for learning.”

“I believe that by collaborating with great global leaders like the international leaders who took time from their busy schedules to join us in Cork today, as well as many more that we have forged connections with while developing this programme, we can build an international network of expertise and resources to nurture the industry leaders of tomorrow and to shape a sustainable future for our industry,” he said.

The two year programme will be delivered through hybrid learning and will suit those who are interested in or are already working in supervisory and management roles within the meat and other related industries, who wish to elevate their knowledge and skills to become a leader within their organisation.

For further information on the BA programme and to download a detailed prospectus visit www.mtu.ie.