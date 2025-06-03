EAST CORK TOURISM: Boat trips to Ballycotton Lighthouse

3 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Popular East Cork tourist company offering boat trips to the famous Ballycotton lighthouse

The historic Ballycotton Lighthouse is accessible to the public for another season, as Ballycotton Sea Adventures begins its summer schedule.

Established in 2018, the company runs a boat trip from Ballycotton Pier to the iconic black lighthouse during the summer months, which can be enjoyed by adults and children alike. The crossing is approximately 15 minutes each way in duration, and visitors will experience panoramic views of Cork from the island, as well as enjoying a tour of the lighthouse; learning about its fascinating history with expert guides.

Operator of Ballycotton Sea Adventures Martin Volrab says they’re very excited about the season ahead: “It’s an absolute privilege to be able to bring people over by boat to visit one of Ireland’s most famous lighthouses, and enjoy all that the island has to offer. The tour guides are brilliant and really bring the history of the place to life. In our seven years in existence, we’ve had thousands of visitors from all over the world, and of all ages, who come to soak up the legacy and heritage of Ballycotton Lighthouse. There’s already a huge level of interest as the new season starts.”

Ballycotton Lighthouse has been operating since 1851 and the last lighthouse keeper left the island in the early 1990s. It’s now automated and still serves an important purpose in terms of warning of danger at sea. Designed by prominent engineer and lighthouse builder George Halpin, It was built following decades of campaigning from the mid-1820s to construct a lighthouse that would help keep ships safe as they travelled between Cork and Youghal.

Lighthouse keepers and their families lived on the island for almost 50 years, and their children were rowed across to the mainland for school. From 1899 onwards the families left the island to live in Ballycotton where they became central to life in the village. Nowadays the lighthouse is operated remotely by Irish Lights HQ in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin. The island itself has stunning wildlife with a variety of plants and birds, and is even home to a large number of goats!

Ballycotton Sea Adventures is one of the many tourist attractions in the picturesque East Cork village, which is also home to Sea Church, a restored church that provides casual dining and an event space all year round.

The Ballycotton Lighthouse Tour is suitable for those aged 3 and over. Boat crossings are weather dependent. Children must be accompanied by an adult and bookings can be made through www.ballycottonseaadventures.com