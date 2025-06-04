Cork Summer Show 2025 Calling for Competition Entries

4 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Competition entries close 6th June, one week out from the show on the 14th and 15th June

The Cork Summer Show, a cornerstone of Ireland’s agricultural calendar, is calling for farmers, breeders, growers and craftspeople to enter competitions today ahead of the entry closing date of Friday, 6th June. Cork Summer Show will take place on the 14th and 15th June at Cork Showgrounds, Curaheen, Cork, T12AX2F. The full range of competitions can be found on https://www.corksummershow.com/competitions.

Livestock judging across cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and rare breeds will once again draw top exhibitors from across Ireland, while the Supreme Beef Champion remains one of the show’s most sought-after accolades. Irish Draught and sport horse breeders can take part in a robust selection of in-hand and ridden classes, including multiple qualifiers and age-specific sections for younger riders and handlers. Pony mounted games and working hunter competitions will also return. Sheep shearing demonstrations by David Kelly will also take place on Sunday from 12pm to 4:30pm.

In horticulture, the show’s Floral Art and Vegetable Marquees will see intense competition among growers and garden designers, supported by partners including the National Vegetable Society and the Association of Irish Floral Artists. With entries ranging from cut flowers and kitchen garden vegetables to floral installations and home produce, the standard continues to rise each year.

Gerard Murphy, President of the Munster Agricultural Society, said: “With the Cork Summer Show just around the corner, we’re calling on farmers, breeders, growers and craftspeople to get involved and showcase their talents. At its core, this show is about celebrating the skill, dedication and passion that drive rural Ireland. From livestock and equestrian competitions to horticulture, baking, and craft, there’s a class for every interest and experience level. Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or entering for the first time, there’s no better stage to be part of one of Ireland’s longest-standing and most respected agricultural traditions.”

Munster’s longest-running agricultural showcase, returns on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June 2025 at the Cork Showgrounds in Curraheen. Public opening times for the weekend will be 9am–6pm. Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, which this year marks its 220th anniversary, the event continues to honour its farming roots with over 800 competition classes now open across livestock, equestrian, horticulture, floral art, and rural skills. Organisers are also urging the public to take advantage of free shuttle buses running from key locations around Cork, or make use of the extended Bus Éireann 208 route which will drop you right at the Showgrounds and picks you up for an easy return journey, helping reduce congestion and ensuring a smoother experience for all.

Beyond the judging rings, this year’s event will also showcase traditional skills such as stick making, basket weaving, and rare breed pig demonstrations, while the Field of Dreams initiative by Down Syndrome Cork returns to spotlight inclusive horticulture and food growing.

The Cork Summer Show continues to welcome new audiences with a growing programme of food and family entertainment — including live music from Mundy on Sunday 15 June, and cookery demos from chefs including TikTok’s Edgar Kirby, Orla McAndrew, and The Culinary Celt.

There will also be a Relax Space available, offering a calm, inclusive area for families. This year’s official charity partner is My Canine Companion, which provides accredited autism service dogs to children and families across Ireland, will also have a stand in this space.

Competition entries are open online, and early entry is advised for livestock, equestrian and horticulture categories. For full class lists, rules, and closing dates, visit corksummershow.com/competitions.

Free shuttle buses will run throughout the weekend from Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Black Ash Park & Ride, and Curraheen Greyhound Stadium. An extended Bus Éireann 208 route will also be in operation. This direct service drops you right at the Showgrounds and picks you up for an easy return journey. Visitors are strongly encouraged to use the shuttle system, as on-site parking is limited. Children under sixteen go free but must be registered online in advance with a ticket. There is also a special reduced price for ages 16-18. Discounted family and group tickets are available now at corksummershow.com.

Platinum sponsors of the Cork Summer Show 2025 are Cork City Council and Cork County Council, with additional support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media; Carey Murphy & Partners Solicitors; Bus Éireann; Ovens Coaches Cork; We Are Cork; the National Vegetable Society; the Association of Irish Floral Artists; the Local Enterprise Office; and the Irish Shows Association.