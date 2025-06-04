Carrigaline News

4 June 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fr James Celebration

Popular co Parish Priest of Carrigaline family of parishes, Fr James Mc Sweeney, celebrated 30 years of priesthood at all masses in the Church of Our Lady & St John last weekend. A very humble prayerful priest Fr James in his homily spoke of the parishes he was appointed to over 30 years and of the wonderful welcome he received when he arrived in Carrigaline in 2022. To celebrate the special event the congregations were treated to ice cream after all Masses. Special thanks to Barry Collins SuperValu for sponsorship of same. A collection for Down Syndrome Ireland was taken up which was very generously supported. Fr James was ordained in Ballyphehane in 1995 by the late Bishop Michael Murphy. Fr James first appointment was in the parish of Ballinlough until 2001 and then Ballyvolane/Dublin Hill until 2008. Fr James was appointed Chaplin to Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig in 2008 until 2015, and then to Coláiste Pobail Bantry until he came to Carrigaline. Fr James who comes from farming stock and is an environmentalist was presented with an oak tree by the Parish Assembly at 6.30pm Mass on Saturday evening.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are continuing their ongoing efforts to ensure the town will be looking at its best for the national SuperValu Tidy Towns competition, judging of which commences in the week ahead. Congratulations to the volunteers who are out every day litter picking and cleaning. A variety of other Tidy Towns activities are also being attended to including extra summer planting, feeding, weeding and watering flowers, painting walls and houses. All the planters and garden patches around the town are looking splendid. New signs have been erected at Waterpark directing visitors to the Woodland Trail which is proving to be very popular. New volunteers are always welcome to join the team, meet at headquarters any Tuesday at 10 am, Wednesday 7 pm or Saturday morning at 9:30 am. Enquiries to Carrigaline tidytowns@gmail.com

Men’s Shed

What will we do next? Carrigaline Men’s Shed are looking for ideas to create something spectacular for next year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade. The Men’s Shed have all the talents within their membership to build an extravagant float but are looking for the initial idea for the project. The walking group continues to meet every Monday morning and the Choir meets on Tuesday. The poly tunnel is in full production with great cooperation watering and weeding each other’s plots. The Shed is planning a trip to the Ring of Kerry and Valencia Island in early July. The Shed always welcomes new members and new ideas enquiries to Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Frank & Walters Concert

Concert goers are looking forward to the Frank and Walters concert in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Saturday June 21st. Organised by the Lions Club in collaboration with the Carrigaline Arts and Culture Centre. Tickets available on Eventbrite or in the hotel.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band will compete in the Ulster Pipe Band championships in Cooktown County Tyrone this Saturday, June 7th. The Piper’s will head north by car on Friday while the main entourage will leave by coach at 3.00am on Saturday morning. The band will be competing against the best bands in their grade in the country. The Pipe Band will play at home for the annual Corpus Christi procession on Sunday June 22nd. The band will lead the procession to Ronóg’s Well on St John’s Eve the following evening June 23rd. Enquiries to Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Aifreann Gaeilge

Beidh Aifreann Gaeilge á chéiliuradh an Domhnach seo chughainn an 8ú lá de mhí Meitheamh ar a 10.00 a.m. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn agus iomainn ar fáil ag na doirse.

The June Aifreann Gaeilge will be celebrated at 10.00 am on this Sunday morning 8th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. Billeoga Aifrinn will be available at the church doors. Beidh fáilte roimh chách. This Sunday June 8th is the last Aifreann as Gaeilge before the summer break for July and August. Beidh an chéad Aifreann eile ar an Domhnach 7ú la Mean Fomhair 2025.

Active Retired

Anna from the Cork College of FET (Furter Education & Training) Carrigaline Centre in Herons Wood gave the Carrigaline Active Retirement Association members a very interesting talk on what courses are coming up in September and that they are all free. This Thursday June 5th CARA will have exercises and line dancing with Adrienne & Patsy. The committee hopes to see a big crowd because they will be finishing up for the summer on Thursday June 26th.

Community Sports Campus

Carrigaline Needs your Voice to help secure a new community sports campus, with swimming, basketball, sports pitches, a gym, track and more . A survey has been mounted on Facebook to fill in a survey to support this innovative venture. The survey closes on June 13th. https://forms.office.com/e/GMaPeScTE3 This survey aims to understand what the people of Carrigaline and its surrounding area think about the potential development of a new sports and swimming campus in Carrigaline. It would be a place for everyone to enjoy and participate in sports. The organisers would greatly value input at this early stage of the project. They are especially keen to gather feedback over the next two weeks as we carry out a feasibility study.

Fort to Fort

It is all systems go for the annual Lions Club Fort to Fort cycle rally from Camden Fort Meagher to Fort Davis and back next Saturday, June 14. The cyclists will start in groups from 9:30 am and will travel via the cross river ferry. There will be stops and feeding stations along the scenic route. The event is in aid of the Mercy Hospital foundation and four Cork Lions Club’s charities. There is still time to register until 13th June at the regular price of €55 will be available online and on the evening of 13th June. On the morning of 14th June the last minute price of €60 will apply (in person at sign-in).

Knock

There are still places available on the bus from Carrigaline to Knock, with one stop in Blackpool, on Saturday June 28thand returning Sunday 29th staying overnight in Knock House Hotel, contact Aislinn 087 9699 488 or Mary 021 437 1025.