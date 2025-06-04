Pedal cyclist aged in 60s dies after N25 Carrigtoohill collision

4 June 2025, 9.15pm

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 at Carrigtwohill, East Co Cork this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following report of the collision, involving a van and a pedal cyclist, which occurred eastbound on the N25 at approximately 5pm.

The pedal cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Cork Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There male driver of the van, aged in his 60s received treatment at the scene.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and will remain closed overnight and the examination of the scene will take place in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm today, Wednesday 4th June 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.