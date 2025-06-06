Private Ambulance appoints New Base Supervisor in Cork

6 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Medicall, Ireland’s leading provider of ambulance, event medical, and training services in Ireland, has announced the appointment of Cork man, Martin Morris, as the new Regional Base Supervisor for the Southern region. From Youghal, Martin’s appointment marks a key step in the company’s ongoing expansion of its regional operations and commitment to enhancing emergency medical response across the country

The Cork position is one of seven newly created Regional Base Supervisor roles introduced by Medicall as part of a major nationwide investment to strengthen local crews and improve on-the-ground coordination. Martin will be based at Medicall’s regional office in Cork City and joins a newly established network of supervisors based in Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, the Midlands, and other key locations throughout Ireland.

Martin brings a wealth of experience, coming from a Safeguarding Adults Review (SAR) and Cas Care background, and over 22 years of experience in the RNLI, and will be instrumental in managing regional operations, supporting frontline crews, and ensuring the delivery of timely and high-quality care to patients in Cork and surrounding areas.

“Martin’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our growth journey,” comments Patrick Gallagher, Senior Business Development Manager at Medicall.

“We are proud to be building a stronger presence across Ireland with a dedicated team of regional base supervisors who understand the specific needs of their communities. Medicall is much more than an ambulance provider – we are a trusted partner in delivering 24/7 emergency care, medical support at public and private events, and world-class training to individuals and organisations. With operational hubs and personnel located throughout the country, including our headquarters in Dublin, this investment strengthens our capacity to respond quickly and effectively wherever we are needed. Martin’s leadership in Cork will help ensure that high standards of care and professionalism are consistently maintained as we continue to grow our services nationwide.”

This announcement comes as part of Medicall’s creation of 18 new positions across the country, including strategic roles at the company’s Dublin headquarters. With over 30 years of experience in providing specialist ambulance services to the industry, this investment into growing the team underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to building a resilient, responsive, and community-focused independent ambulance service

As a private ambulance service, Medicall delivers nationwide coverage 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and specialises in providing event medical services – from large-scale events and concerts to sporting games and fixtures. The company also offers internationally accredited training programmes, equipping individuals and businesses with the skills and knowledge to respond confidently in emergencies

For more information, visit www.medicall.ie