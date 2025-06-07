Direct flight from Cork Airport (Ireland) to Izmir (Turkey)

7 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, have launched their new service from Cork Airport to Izmir for summer 2025. To mark the occasion, departing passengers were treated to a selection of Turkish-style snacks at a special celebratory event hosted by Cork Airport.

This new, direct service will give SunExpress passengers the opportunity to fly twice a week from Cork to Izmir on Boeing 737 aircraft.

SunExpress is offering travellers an affordable and convenient way to experience the stunning Turkish Riviera with return fares starting from just €259.99.

SunExpress is the newest airline to commence operations at Cork, Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, where year-to-date passenger traffic is up 14% compared with the same period (January – May) last year.

Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales for SunExpress, said: “We are thrilled to launch our very first route from Cork Airport to Izmir, marking a significant milestone in our expansion and our commitment to our Irish operation.

“This new service not only expands our network but also gives travellers from Cork an exciting new gateway to explore the vibrant culture, history, and experiences that Izmir has to offer. We’re dedicated to delivering high-quality travel experiences, and this route is another step in delivering meaningful travel opportunities for Irish passengers.”

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport added:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the inaugural SunExpress flight to İzmir, which is a brilliant addition to our summer route network. Based on market research, we noted very strong demand for a direct Turkish route, and I would like to thank SunExpress for working with us to introduce this new service. SunExpress is the ninth and newest airline to operate at Cork Airport and I have every confidence that the new İzmir route will perform very well indeed.”

Izmir is a lively Aegean city with a laid-back charm, offering a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Travelers can explore the Roman Agora, stroll along the Kordon Promenade for stunning views of the Aegean Sea. For more history, Ephesus, a well-preserved ancient city and an UNESCO World Heritage Site, is close by where travellers can visit the Library of Celsus and the impressive ancient theatre. The House of the Virgin Mary, believed by many to be her final resting place, is also located close to Ephesus. Adventurers can enjoy sports activities like windsurfing in Alacati while Urla is a haven for gastronomy tourism, boasting vineyards and Michelin-starred restaurants.

SunExpress offers a range of fares to support the diverse needs of passengers, with a blend of different options including baggage allowances, seat reservations, check-in options and booking flexibility. The fares are offered in a bundle format so they can be tailored to customers’ differing needs, providing increased choice and the potential for greater savings.

In addition to ‘summer sun and beach’ travel, SunExpress caters for a number of other types of travel including cultural, archaeological, and culinary tourism, and sports travel.

SunExpress is a value carrier with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia. The airline operates in a total of 237 routes to 92 destinations across 35 countries. SunExpress is the leading carrier between Germany-Austria-Switzerland and the Turkish Riviera and Anatolia.

For more information, visit a travel agent or www.sunexpress.com