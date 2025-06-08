NORTH CORK CITY: Glenbride, Kilnap, and Old Mallow Road Affordable Housing Schemes Announced

8 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council, in partnership with Murnane and O’Shea Ltd, has announced the launch of a major new Affordable Housing Scheme at Glenbride, Kilnap, Old Mallow Road—ideally located less than 10 minutes from Cork City Centre.

The development, which will comprise 86 homes in total, is on lands owned by Cork City Council. It forms part of a larger development on the greater Old Mallow Road / Old Whitechurch Road site, which previously benefited from The Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF)-enabling works to provide the infrastructure required to develop these lands for housing.

This first phase of the Glenbride development consists of 38 affordable homes, available for sale via Cork City Council’s Affordable Purchase Scheme, offering a selection of three-bedroom semi-detached houses. Glenbride is the second Affordable Housing Scheme developed by Cork City Council in partnership with Murnane and O’Shea Ltd, following their highly sought-after scheme of 70 homes in Heathfield, Ballincollig.

The Glenbride development is the ninth Affordable Housing Scheme of its kind offered for sale by Cork City Council and brings the total number of homes offered under the scheme to date to 394 properties. This includes previous schemes across Cork city in Boherboy Road, Tower, Montenotte, Bishopstown, Ballincollig, Whites Cross, Grange, and, most recently, Lehenaghmore. With excellent transport links, residents will benefit from quick access to Cork City and Blackpool, as well as northbound routes to Blarney, Mallow, and Limerick via the N20 road network.

Commenting on the launch of this new Affordable Housing Scheme, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Dan Boyle, said:

“The ninth scheme to launch under the Council’s Affordable Housing initiative, this development demonstrates the work Cork City Council is doing to provide high-quality affordable housing for the people of Cork. I want to thank the Housing Directorate within the Council for its continued hard work in delivering these homes, and I look forward to more schemes like this in the future.”

Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council, added:

“Cork City Council is delighted to partner with Murnane and O’Shea Ltd to deliver this latest Affordable Housing development. The Council has been extensively involved in providing the infrastructure required to enable housing construction on this site, and we are now able to offer a major Affordable Housing Scheme on this transformed greenfield site— a prime location on the city’s doorstep. It will deliver an exciting new neighbourhood and provide a choice of quality new homes, while also bringing social and economic investment into the local community.”

Mirroring the success of previous Cork City Council Affordable Housing schemes, significant interest is expected in the Glenbride, Kilnap scheme. The A2 energy-rated, architect-designed homes are anticipated to be highly sought after.

The homes are available for sale from approximately 20% below open market value to those who qualify for the Affordable Housing Scheme. For eligible applicants, three-bedroom semi-detached homes will be available from €317,000.

The Glenbride Affordable Housing Scheme homes are generally available to first-time buyers who do not have an interest in any other property, although exceptions may apply for ‘Fresh Start’ applicants.

Income limits apply, and potential applicants are advised to familiarise themselves with the qualification criteria and required documentation, details of which are available at www.glenbride.ie.

Under the terms of the scheme, purchasers will enter into an Affordable Dwelling Purchase Agreement with the local authority. Under this agreement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the house equal to the difference between its open market value and the price paid by the purchaser.

Applications may be submitted between 12 noon on Wednesday, 18th June 2025 and midnight on Wednesday, 9th July 2025 via the online application portal available at www.glenbride.ie.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the documentation requirements in advance, as demand is expected to exceed the number of available homes.

For further information, please contact: affordablehousing@corkcity.ie