New ‘My Open Library’ Services Launched in Carrigaline, Kinsale and Mallow

13 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has officially opened the newly refurbished Carrigaline Library and has launched longer opening hours for library members in Carrigaline, Kinsale and Mallow.

The ribbon was cut at the facility by Cllr Patrick Donovan, deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork; Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities and with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD; and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell.

The new additions at Carrigaline Library include a young adult area with relaxed seating, a remodelled children’s area with more books and children’s worktables for homework, crafts and games, and comfortable seating in the windows. Bike racks have also been installed outside to facilitate sustainable travel. It has also been upgraded to support the addition of My Open Library.

My Open Library is a service that offers extended library opening hours to members and has been rolled out to the three locations which will be open from 8.00am to 10.00pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

To become a My Open Library member, you must have a library membership and undergo a My Open Library Induction under the guidance of library staff.

Cork County Council Library & Arts Service now has five branches with My Open Library facilities including Bandon and Fermoy. Funding was provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) and Cork County Council.

For more information on how to become a My Open Library member in Carrigaline, Kinsale, and Mallow, please contact the libraries directly.

Carrigaline Library | Cork County Council

Kinsale Library | Cork County Council

Mallow Library | Cork County Council