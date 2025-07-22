1979 video of Cork City

22 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

The 1979 video description is

“An Taisce, the National Trust for Ireland, is giving young people in Cork the opportunity to explore some of the most interesting areas of the city. Member of An Taisce Barbara Henley gives Doireann Ní Bhriain a tour of some of the junior programme’s highlights.

On a boat trip around Cork Harbour Barbara Henley explains how industry around the has affected the port. Manufacturing plants such as Pfizer on Little Island have hugely affected the appearance of the harbour and many trees have been cut down.

A couple of miles from the city is Fota Island also in Cork Harbour. Here the young people will visit Fota House, the big estate on the island. Fota House with its arboretum and gardens was bought by University College Cork (UCC) in 1975 for the people of Cork. Restoration work is underway on the house and it will be open to the public when completed.

The Maltings an 18th-century industrial site is now owned by UCC. Work is underway to convert the building into lecture halls, sports facilities and a theatre.

More examples of positive restoration work can be found on North Mall. Although Barbara Henley does not approve of the new flats in the area as they do not fit in with the existing buildings. The large concrete spaces in front of the new flats lack grass and trees.

An Taisce approves of old buildings being repurposed rather than seeing them demolished and new buildings constructed. But materials used in repair work should be in keeping with the originals.

Bringing young people to Cork’s Saint Patrick’s Street might seem strange, as on the surface it is like any other street in Ireland. However, if the young people look above the shopfronts they will find many examples of the old architecture remaining.

Barbara Henley highlights the serious problem of traffic going through Cork City. An Taisce favours ‘The Cork Land Use and Transportation Study Plan’ published in 1978.

This episode of ‘PM’ was broadcast on 29 March 1979. The reporter is Doireann Ní Bhriain.

‘PM’ was a magazine series reporting on aspects of Irish life with interludes for music from Irish performers. It first began on 20 September 1977 and was initially aired three nights a week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:00 pm on RTÉ 1. ‘PM’ ran until 12 April 1979.”