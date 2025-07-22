Taoiseach officially opens refurbished lobby and ballroom of Metropole Hotel

22 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel on Mac Curtain Street (in the VQ area, previously known as the Victoria Quarter) has officially unveiled a major refurbishment of the 127-year old hotel’s ground floor area and two ballrooms. The project, which took 12 months to complete, has completely transformed the lobby and reception area and the Merchant restaurant at the rear of the hotel.

The works have resulted in a brand new entrance, lobby and Merchant restaurant where breakfast will be served daily and can be booked for private or corporate events. Two of the historic hotel’s ballrooms, which are key features of the annual Cork Jazz Festival, have been renovated and are available for events, weddings and conferences throughout the year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished ground floor at an event in the hotel last Friday evening to which Cork’s glitterati had been invited. Speaking about the works, An Taoiseach said:

“The Metropole Hotel has been an important part of Cork city’s history and culture for 127-years and it continues to be a crucial part of the local business community, particularly in the thriving VQ area of the city. It gives me great pleasure to officially unveil the newly refurbished ground floor and I wish management and all the team the very best of luck for the future.”

During the renovation works, a note signed by four tradesmen in 1969 was discovered and an appeal went out to find the men. One of the four, plumber John Keogh, came forward after hearing the appeal on local radio while the families of the other men also contacted the hotel. Some of the families of the tradesmen were in attendance at the official unveiling event and spoke of their own memories of the hotel.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, Louise McNamara said: