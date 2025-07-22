The Best Companies for music Equipment Hire in Ireland 

22 July 2025

Ireland boasts a vibrant and dynamic music scene—from intimate pub gigs to large-scale festivals and touring concerts. For musicians, event organisers, DJs, and venues, access to high-quality gear is essential. That’s where music equipment hire companies come in, offering everything from microphones and mixers to full PA systems and lighting rigs.

Whether you’re an emerging artist in Dublin, a wedding band in Cork, or an event planner in Galway, choosing the right rental company can make or break your sound. Below, we explore the top music equipment hire companies in Ireland

The Lockup – Dublin’s Premier Music Equipment Hire Service

The Lockup has earned a reputation as Ireland’s leading provider of music equipment hire, thanks to its premium gear, expert team, and competitive pricing. Based in Dublin, The Lockup supports events of all sizes, from small studio sessions to arena-level gigs and festivals.

Their hire catalogue is extensive and up-to-date, including:

Professional PA systems

Wireless microphones and DI boxes

Backline gear like amps, drum kits, and keyboards

DJ equipment from Pioneer and Allen & Heath

Audio interfaces and digital mixing consoles

Lighting and staging add-ons

What sets The Lockup apart is its commitment to customer service. The team, comprised of seasoned sound engineers and musicians, offers expert advice to ensure you get the right kit for your gig or recording session. They also provide delivery, setup, and on-site technical support.

Whether you’re organising a live show, corporate event, or festival, The Lockup delivers reliability, clarity, and peace of mind. Their flexibility makes them a top choice for professionals across Ireland’s creative industries.

Stage and Lighting – Nationwide Service with Professional Support

Stage and Lighting is a well-established audio-visual hire company offering comprehensive services for events across Ireland. While not exclusively focused on music gear, their sound and lighting department is fully equipped to handle concerts, theatre shows, conferences, and live streams.

They stock a broad range of equipment:

Line array and point source PA systems

Wireless microphones and radio packs

Stage monitors and IEM systems

Digital desks like Yamaha and Midas

Trussing, staging, and lighting

With warehouses in Dublin and Louth, Stage and Lighting can deliver nationwide. Their full-service approach includes delivery, setup, and experienced crew if needed. Their portfolio includes major Irish festivals, touring productions, and televised events, making them a trusted partner for large-scale productions.

Audio Warehouse – Gear Hire and Tour Support

Based in Cork, Audio Warehouse is a go-to for bands, DJs, and venues across Munster. With over 20 years of experience, they specialise in audio hire, backline rental, and tour support.

Their rental inventory includes:

Premium PA systems (Funktion-One, d&b audiotechnik)

DJ mixers and CDJs

Guitar and bass amps

Drum kits and percussion

Live recording gear

Audio Warehouse prides itself on supporting touring musicians. If you’re planning a series of gigs across Ireland, they can coordinate logistics, provide a dedicated tech team, and ensure every performance runs smoothly. Their attention to detail and understanding of artist needs makes them a favourite among Irish and international acts.

Just Lite – Live Event Specialists with Custom Solutions

Just Lite is a Dublin-based company known for event production and technical solutions, including sound, lighting, and AV. While they cater to a wide range of corporate and theatrical events, they also offer an impressive selection of music equipment hire options.

Services include:

High-spec audio systems

Microphones and monitoring

DJ setups and playback systems

Intelligent lighting and visual effects

Stage design and rigging

Their team regularly supports live gigs, music festivals, and televised performances. Just Lite’s customisable packages and professional installation services are particularly attractive for event producers seeking a turnkey solution.

Showguys – Boutique Gear Hire for Gigs and Installations

Showguys is a boutique audio-visual hire company that offers a curated selection of music gear, perfect for independent gigs, pop-up performances, and club nights. Based in Dublin, they focus on ease of use, style, and sound quality.

Their inventory includes:

Portable PA systems

DJ equipment (Technics, Pioneer, Allen & Heath)

Wireless mic systems

Small lighting rigs

Speaker stands, cables, and accessories

Showguys is ideal for artists and event organisers seeking affordable, plug-and-play solutions. They also offer delivery, setup, and collection within the Dublin area. Their no-fuss approach, coupled with well-maintained gear, has made them popular with promoters and pop-up venues.

Why Hiring Music Equipment Makes Sense

For many musicians, promoters, or venue owners, owning all the gear outright isn’t practical—especially when it comes to large PA systems or specialised studio gear. Renting music equipment offers a range of benefits:

Cost-effective: Only pay for what you need, when you need it.

Access to top-tier gear: Get the latest tech without a major investment.

Technical support: Many rental companies provide on-site engineers or 24/7 helplines.

Flexibility: Adapt your gear to the size and style of each event or session.

Maintenance-free: No need to worry about storage, servicing, or repairs.

Whether you’re running a live show, recording session, wedding, or corporate event, renting ensures professional-grade results without the overheads.

How to Choose the Right Equipment Hire Company

When deciding which company to go with, consider the following factors:

Location & Delivery: Can they deliver to your area or venue? Inventory: Do they stock the specific gear you need—like DJ decks, microphones, or stage monitors? Support: Do they offer setup assistance, engineers, or emergency callouts? Experience: Have they handled similar gigs or events before? Pricing: Is the hire rate reasonable, and are there packages for longer hires or multiple items? Reputation: Look for reviews and testimonials from previous clients.

For a hassle-free, professional experience, companies like The Lockup stand out by combining all of these elements under one roof.

Final Thoughts

Ireland’s music scene is bursting with talent, energy, and creativity. To match that, event organisers and artists need dependable, high-quality sound equipment. The right hire company will ensure your gig sounds as good as it should—whether it’s a backroom acoustic set or a sold-out venue show.