Bookies odds on Corkman Michael Flatley being Ireland’s next President

22 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Irish dancer’s chances take a ‘step forward’. The race to become Ireland’s next President has taken a turn after Riverdance icon Michael Flatley refused to rule out a run, forcing BOYLE Sports to slash the odds on him stepping onto the political stage.

World-famous for his fancy footwork, Flatley hinted that he may yet jig his way into the Áras an Uachtaráin race, prompting a flurry of interest among punters. He’s now priced at 66/1 from 500/1 with BOYLE Sports to become the next President of Ireland, although he still finds himself well down the list of likely successors to Michael D. Higgins.

Mairead McGuinness is the current even money favourite with the oddsmakers after securing the Fine Gael nomination, while Derry-based academic Deirdre Heenan has plummeted into 10/1 having emerged as a potential runner for Fianna Fáil.

Catherine Connolly remains 5/2 second favourite, with Mary Lou McDonald a 4/1 shot after she refused to rule herself out of the picture when quizzed earlier this month.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BOYLE Sports, said: “Michael Flatley may have got punters on their feet, but it’s not the only shuffle we’ve seen in the betting in recent days as the race for Áras really starts to heat up.”

