“Concerns that the HSE is breaching deportation order employment restrictions.” says Cork TD

22 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

“These are state agencies, not Sanctuary Cities.” says outspoken Cork TD

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn has said he will be investigating claims brought to his attention that persons subject to deportation orders are continuing to work in the Health Service Executive (HSE) in circumstances where the law typically subjects such persons to significant employment restrictions.

The Cork North Central TD said that it was a matter of public interest to establish unambiguous clarity on the matter in order to assure the general public that the services which they rely upon are legally compliant in all areas of their activities, including hiring and employment law.”

“Despite the fact that our deportation law can be a bit of labyrinth to navigate, some aspects of it are very clear particularly around the fact that a person subject to a deportation order will usually have their legal permission to work (e.g., via an employment permit or immigration stamp) declared no longer valid, as their right to remain in the State has been revoked.”

“In such circumstances it is clear that state agencies such as the HSE must demonstrate that they are legally compliant with the restrictions being imposed, especially in circumstances where they have hired a person prior to the issuance of the deportation order. That is a fair and reasonable ask for any publicly funded body.”

“What we cannot have is a situation whereby one arm of the state is effectively undermining another arm of the state when it comes to the integrity of the immigration and deportation process. There is no room for that kind of nod and wink approach where people who have no right to be here are continuing to be employed in state agencies. Where that happens, the entire system comes into disrepute.”

“What I am trying to establish is the extent of this practice and the scale of the breaches, if any, that have occurred to date.”

“The HSE, no more than any other agency, cannot be the equivalent of a Sanctuary City where the immigration laws of the state are flouted with impunity.”