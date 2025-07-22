M&S’s famous Strawberry & Creme Sandwich now available in Cork store

22 July 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

This summer, M&S Food is serving up its first-ever dessert sandwich – the limited-edition Red Diamond™ Strawberry & Creme Sandwich (€3.50). This social media sensation sweet, creamy, and oh-so scrummy treat, made with M&S’s renowned strawberries and light whipped cream cheese on fluffy sweetened bread, has now arrived in the M&S Patrick Street, Cork store and is available in-store for a limited time.

M&S Food has led the way in sandwich innovation, first selling freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s, and later sparking a food revolution with the first pre-packed sandwich on the High Street in the 1980s. M&S Food been tantalising taste buds with the latest innovative launches in the M&S Foodhall aisles month after month.

Inspired by the cult Japanese sweet sandos, M&S’s product developers have long dreamed of creating a dessert sandwich. With strawberries at their juiciest best, the time has finally come to create the ultimate strawberries and crème experience. From alfresco lunches, afternoon tea at home, summer picnics, on-the-go treats or a sweet afternoon pick me up – The Red Diamond Strawberries & Creme Sandwich is your go-to summer indulgence – wherever, whenever!

At the heart of this irresistible creation are M&S’s strawberries at their peak perfection – thanks to the glorious spring weather, this year’s crop is especially sweet, plump, and juicy.

You’ll find it right alongside M&S’s regular sandwiches, just look out for the vibrant, summer-ready packaging. For the full fruity experience, pair it with M&S’s new Collection Red Diamond Strawberry Lemonade – a match made in berry heaven!