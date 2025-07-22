Cork businesses invited to ‘Government Supply Expo 2025’

22 July 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

In business you might hear about OGP quite a bit, its short for Office of Govt Procurement, many tenders these days are national

Local businesses, suppliers, and entrepreneurs are being invited to attend one of the most important procurement events of the year, Junior Minister Jerry Buttimer has said.

Junior Minister Buttimer is encouraging strong participation from the Cork business community at the Government Supply Expo 2025: Pathways to Public Tendering. This is taking place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Tuesday, 11 November.

Hosted by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP) in partnership with InterTradeIreland, the event is a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, micro-enterprises and social enterprises, to connect directly with government buyers and procurement professionals from across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Junior Minister Buttimer said: “Billions of euro each year is spent by public bodies on goods, services and public works. I want to see more local businesses, including those across my County of Cork, accessing those opportunities.

“I particularly encourage businesses in Cork to take advantage of this chance to build relationships, explore opportunities, and position themselves for future success in public tendering”.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Junior Minister (also known as Minister of State) at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Emer Higgins said:

“This Expo is about breaking down barriers to public contracts and giving businesses practical support to succeed. I would strongly encourage any business who wants to supply to the public sector to attend this event. It offers unparalleled access to the full range of public procurement practitioners across Ireland, North and South”.

Government Supply Expo 2025 will bring together key public sector bodies, including Government Departments, Local Authorities, Health and Education agencies, and Defence.

Attendees will:

Meet government buyers face-to-face.

Learn how to register as a supplier and find tender opportunities.

Get insights on upcoming procurement plans.

Attend expert-led sessions on writing winning proposals, green and sustainable procurement, and supports and resources from InterTradeIreland and the Office of Government Procurement.

This free event is open to all sectors, including ICT, construction, consultancy, and niche services.

Event Details: