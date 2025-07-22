€800,000 for water infrastructure in Cork

22 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

9 projects in Cork will get <€803,347.00 to deliver essential water and wastewater infrastructure, Junior Minister Jerry Buttimer has said.

Minister of State Buttimer said funding of €73.9m has been allocated for 291 projects across the county, under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme 2024–2026

“Today’s announcement is great news for communities in Cork. It’s so important that we protect our water sources and ensure the highest standards in water treatment.

“We must ensure that communities across Cork have the benefit of high-quality infrastructure and water services.

“The Rural Water Programme delivers improvements to private domestic water and wastewater services in areas of rural Ireland where there are no public water services.

“This funding and the completion of these projects will allow Group Water Schemes to continue to improve the quality, quantity and reliability of the water services across Cork.

“The allocation of €73.9m for 291 projects across the country will directly benefit 63,000 rural households and will address a wide range of needs such as water quality and infrastructure upgrades.

“Projects will range from minor works right up to major capital investments of over €2m for complex or bundled schemes.