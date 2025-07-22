Presidential candidate speculation “is a summer sideshow, distracting from real issues” says Cork TD

22 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Presidential speculation is a summer sideshow, distracting from real issues – says Michael Collins, West Cork TD and Independent Ireland Leader

Addressing media reports over the weekend, which he said were “reported with a healthy dose of journalistic licence with respect to the headlines used,” Deputy Collins also confirmed that Independent Ireland has absolutely no intention of supporting Dr Tony Holohan for the presidency :

Independent Ireland Leader, Michael Collins TD, has dismissed the distracting speculation surrounding the presidential election, which he says now appears to include “every singer, dancer and television personality within reach of a keyboard.”

“At this stage, we’re half expecting a call to see if we would support Dustin in a run for the Áras,” Deputy Collins quipped.

Describing the current commentary as part of the political “silly season”, Deputy Collins said the ongoing debate is “sensational speculation during a slow news political summer”, adding that Independent Ireland will not be participating further in the conversation until there are serious contenders.

“Unlike other smaller parties that have been playing up their hopes of delivering a presidential candidate to try to fuel speculation and get headlines, we have been consistent on this issue. As we have already stated, should a candidate reach or be close to securing the support of 16 other Oireachtas members, our group of four TDs will, of course, sit down and speak with them.” “But again, I want to be clear – talking to someone does not mean we agree with them or will ultimately support them. However, any candidate who has close to 16 Oireachtas nominations deserves the respect of having a conversation, at the very least. It is common courtesy. Short of that, this is idle chatter and serves only to distract from the real issues affecting people across the country.”

“That suggestion is not only unfounded, but it is deeply misguided considering his central role in a series of controversies, including the CervicalCheck scandal, and the lack of transparency and accountability that continues to surround his time in charge of NPHET.”

Calling for a return to political seriousness, Deputy Collins said:

“It is time to cut out the nonsense. Ireland is facing a series of urgent challenges. And just because the Dáil is in recess does not mean that there isn’t a cost-of-living crisis continuing to spiral out of all control. The housing emergency remains unresolved. Agriculture and rural Ireland are under pressure like never before. Immigration and the future of the hospitality industry require solutions and must involve serious, honest debate. “There is a real and growing risk of an acute recession, yet the national conversation is being hijacked by amateur theatrics over an election that will only be contested by serious players – not play actors.”