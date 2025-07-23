Cork Named Among the Best in Ireland for broadband Speed 

23 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A new study has revealed that Cork is among the best-connected locations in Ireland, ranking in the top 5 for fastest broadband speeds.

The research, conducted by broadband provider Virgin Media Ireland, analysed real-world speed test data from TestMy.net for 50 towns and cities in Ireland to find which are enjoying the quickest Wi-Fi.

Based on average download speed, the most common measure of connection quality, Cork ranks number one in Ireland with speeds reaching 158.9 Mbps.

The study looked at 25 locations across the country, with major cities like Cork and Dublin featuring prominently. However, commuter towns and regional hubs like Kilcock in Co. Kildare are also making a strong showing, suggesting Ireland’s broadband network is expanding in speed and reliability far beyond the capital.

With a download speed of 96.1 and an upload speed of 27.9, Kilcock is well above the national average. This makes it a strong choice for remote workers, families, gamers and content creators alike.

Top 10 Towns and Cities in Ireland for Wi-Fi Speed

Cork – 158.9 Mbps download / 25.1 Mbps upload

Dublin – 133.7 / 29.8

Limerick – 129.5 / 30.9

Kilkenny – 109.2 / 15.7

Galway – 104.7 / 28.3

Kilcock (Kildare) – 96.1 / 27.9

Straffan (Kildare) – 87.2 / 7.8

Naas (Kildare) – 85.7 / 18.2

Droichead Nua (Newbridge, Kildare) – 81.5 / 6.7

Portlaoise (Laois) – 81.3 / 23.6

The top of the list is dominated by Ireland’s biggest cities — Cork, Dublin, and Limerick — but commuter towns like Kilcock, Naas, and Portlaoise are also proving to be national leaders in broadband performance.