Cork-based accountancy form ‘ifac’ creates 400 new Jobs

23 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork-based ifac, now one of Ireland’s leading accounting, tax, and business advisory firms is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with ambitious plans for further expansion, including the creation of 400 new jobs over the next three years.

With revenues expected to hit €50 million, ifac has transformed from its humble beginnings to become a top ten accountancy and advisory firm.

Founded in 1975, ifac began as a specialist advisor to Irish farmers. Over five decades, the firm has seen remarkable growth, from undergoing a successful rebrand in 2018 to expanding its services in farming, food, agri-business, the SME space, tax, and audit, thereby meeting and exceeding client needs.

The firm’s continuously evolving growth strategy has included completing key acquisitions and diversification, service innovation, and significant investments in both people and technology. To further support its growth, ifac is planning to create 400 new jobs over the next three years and expand its services across the country.

With its growing 30-office footprint, ifac boasts a dedicated team of 580 professionals supporting almost 30,000 clients across the country. This includes supporting 18,000 producers, 3,000 clients in the agri-food sector, and 7,000 SMEs with a full suite of professional services, including accounting, tax, audit, corporate finance, consultancy, corporate recovery, payroll, financial planning, company secretarial, and business valuations.

Ifac has four offices across Cork County – Bandon, Blarney, Skibbereen, and Mallow. Alongside Peadar Murphy, the firm’s Founding Chair was Dairy Farmer Donal Cashman from Coole, White Cross. He was Chairman from 1978 to 2006. Commenting on the firm’s ambitions for the future he said: