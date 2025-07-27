Summer events at stately home in Castlelyons: Ballyvolane House

27 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

ANOTHER LOVE STORY ANNOUNCE FINAL ADDITIONS TO LOVE IS A STRANGER : CORK

BALLYVOLANE HOUSE, CASTLELYONS, CO. CORK

16th AUGUST 2025

Another Love Story, IMRO Best Small Live Music Festival 2024/25, are delighted to announce the final additions to the lineup of the latest edition of their roaming mini festival series, Love Is A Stranger. This edition takes to the rolling landscape of East Cork, in the verdant and unique setting of Ballyvolane House on Saturday August 16th 2025.

Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House brings the customary mix of ALS magic to bear on a truly beautiful venue, with another carefully chosen selection of contemporary Irish artists & international guests. Performances take place across intimate & atmospheric settings throughout the day, and into the long summer night.

Festival curator Emmet Condon says “With just over a month to go to the inaugural Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House – we are thrilled to welcome a raft of new additions to an already jam packed line up, and especially to get the opportunity to further mine the incredibly rich Cork music scene with a further collection of local live artists & DJs for what promises to be a fantastic few days in wonderful East Cork.”

The second 2025 edition features a finely curated lineup that brings together a host of acclaimed Irish and international acts to soundtrack the festival. Adding to the already packed lineup which features Elaine Howley, Niamh Regan, Optimo [Espacio], Shane Johnson and more, additional artists now announced include:

FRIDAY AUG 15th – WELCOME EVENT:

SHANE JOHNSON (Fish Go Deep) | CAOILIAN SHERLOCK & TESSA ROSE JOHNSON

BREAKING BREAD – A Palestinian Themed Fundraiser Feast by Wildfolk.ie (with proceeds going to Gaza Go Bragh, Irish Artists for Palestine & Nour Kitchen for Gaza)

SAT AUG 16th ADDITIONS:

CACK JOLLINS | CEE M CEE | EAMONN END UP

GILBERT STEELE | JAMES ABURE | PATFEELGOOD | JIM PLUG’D

THE ALS SHIFT SHACK SOUNDSYSTEM ft. EFA O’NEILL

HEAPS KEEN | NALLY | NEIL FLYNN | THAT GOOD GOOD

The Baltimore Fiddle Fair who kindly present :

BOG JAZZ DUO | FUINAMANA

PLUS:

THE POINT OF EVERYTHING PODCAST |

BOSCA BEATHA SAUNA | YOGA |

“One of the great thrills of the Love Is A Stranger series is having a platform to do a deep dive into the local music scenes in the new locations we find ourselves – and Cork, with its rich and storied history as a hub of music creation and expression – has provided incredibly rich pickings” adds Emmet. “We are so delighted to welcome a treasure trove of artists from Cork and further afield to add to and complete our lineup for Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House 2025.”

The festival comes complete with a selection of local artisan food and drink providers, and all of the beauty and richness of the Cork countryside amidst the late summer haze.

Love Is A Stranger BV 25 offers limited Saturday Day Tickets & Saturday Overnight Camping Tickets. Very limited Friday Early Access & Welcome Event tickets are now also available – complete with a selection of spectacular boutique accommodation options unique to Ballyvolane House – a historic house packed full of character, and a destination in its own right.

Tickets & Event Info:

Love Is A Stranger runs as an intimate one day + night event, with very limited Overnight Camping / Camper Van Attendee Tickets, and Day Attendee Tickets available:⁠

– Saturday Day & Overnight Attendee Tickets : from €65.00 + Fees

– Family Day (Only) Tickets [2 Adults & 2 x Kids U12] : €150.00 + Fees

– Friday Early Access & Welcome Event : Very Limited Available.

⁠⁠* Attendee’s must hold an Overnight Attendee Ticket to gain entry to the Campsite / Camper Van Area. ⁠

LIAS Ballyvolane House is an Over 20’s event. U12s are permitted, if with a guardian, and must be registered to attend. ID required.

Gates & Campsite Times:

Friday Aug 15th: Early Entry from 19:00

Saturday Aug 16th: 12 noon | Event runs 12:00 – 02.00.

Last Entry 20.00 Sat Aug 16th | Campsite closes 12 noon Sunday August 17th.

Food & Drink

LIAS will feature a host of delicious local artisan food providers.

LIAS is not a BYO event.

Bus

Return Bus from Cork City – Ballyvolane for Day Attendees Only.