Kinsale Regatta Festival 2025: Public highlights will be Fri 1st to Mon 4th August

27 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Kinsale Regatta Festival over the August Bank Holiday is a feast of family fun, with all events free of charge to the public thanks to the generosity of Cork County Council and the many local businesses and individuals who support the event. Festival Chairman Frank O’Brien said the Kinsale Regatta is the oldest event of its kind in Ireland, first established 227 years ago, and originally the preserve of the aristocracy. It has been run by the people of Kinsale since 1923. Mr O’Brien announced Sailability, who promote sailing for all abilities at Kinsale Yacht Club, as this year’s charity partner, and introduced Eamonn O Neill to officially launched the regatta at reception in Actons Hotel on Thursday 24th July. The O Neill family has a proud history in the town, the harbour, and the regatta and was instrumental in reclaiming the event for the local community. Mr O Neill said: “The town has changed in many ways but the regatta remains a focal point for Kinsale. It shows how to move forward by connecting the past and the present. My grandfather was on the committee from 1923 to 1948, and introduced the Great Ocean Race from Crosshaven to Kinsale, which was a great attraction for many years, so it is a privilege for me to launch the 2025 festival.”

Up to 900 runners will compete in the The Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race on Friday 3rd August, with athletes travelling from all corners or Ireland, the USA, the UK, Luxembourg, Germany and South Africa. Now one of the biggest road races in Ireland, it starts at 7.30pm at Kinsale GAA Pitch, and finishes on Main Street.

Other highlights include Turas Tara/Tara’s Trip, a delightful interactive sing-a-long and puppet show for children in Kinsale Library on Friday 1st August from 11am to noon. Friday evening sees the debut of Kinsale’s newest rock band, Stone Mad, on the Plaza at 6pm, followed by Songs of the Sea with Eamonn O Ceallaigh from 8 to 9pm.

On Saturday 2nd, there’s swimming races for adults and kids at The Dock Beach from 11.30am; Children’s Kayaking at 2pm; Harbour Working Day on the Pier from 3 to 5pm; Kilmacsimon Rowing Club Challenge Race at 3.30pm; Ukuloolas and Sarah Scully on the Plaza from 4 to 5pm; and Kinsale AFC 7-a-side from 5pm.

In the evening, Bigsky (formerly Hunny) makes a welcome return to the Plaza at 6.30pm, followed by Dancing with Derek at 8pm.

Undisputed highlight of Sunday 3rd is the Children’s Fancy Dress, assembling on the Plaza at 1.30pm, with judging at 2pm. Free ice cream for all entrants and prize giving in the Town Park at 2.30pm, with musical entertainment from the Blarney Brass Band followed by the Kids Disco and face painting on the Plaza from 3.45pm. Regatta racing starts at 2pm at the Pierhead; Kinsale RNLI Station Open Day is from 2 to 5pm; award-winning Comhaltas Ballinspittle is on the Plaza at 6pm and singer/songwriter CHARLIE at 8pm, culminating in the Regatta Spectacular Fireworks Display at 10.15pm.

Bank Holiday Monday 4th August has the fiercely contested Pillow Fight on the Pier as the main event of the Water Carnival, starting at 3.30pm. This is preceded by sailing from 2pm; Children’s Races and GAA Skills competition from 11am to 1.30pm; and a Zap Cats Display by the Pier at 3pm. The Irish Weavers will have you up on your feet at 8pm in the Plaza with their legendary show of traditional music and dancing.

Welcome Gathering for Old Friends and New on Tuesday 5th is at 7.30pm in the Temperance Hall. Adults Boules Final is on Wednesday 6th at 6pm in the Town Park, and Thursday 7th sees the GAA Kids Bliz at the GAA Grounds.

For the full programme of events and latest news please follow on Facebook and Instagram.