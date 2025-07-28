Summer bucket list for families and tourists to explore East Cork and Cork Harbour

28 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Families and visitors across Cork can now explore the outdoors with the help of a new printed and online guide: ‘Keep Moving in Nature’, a free brochure packed with inspiration for walking, wheeling, and wandering coastal, river and wood trails in the Ring of Cork, specifically East Cork and Cork Harbour, this summer.

Created by SECAD and building on the success of the 2023 interactive online edition, the A5 brochure brings 17 scenic outdoor trails to life through striking photography and minimal text—making it a perfect companion for all ages, including those with literacy or eyesight challenges.

Whether it’s a forest stroll through Glenbower, Marlogue or Castlemartyr, a coastal hike along Ballycotton or Knockadoon Cliff Walks, or a buggy-friendly greenway from Carrigaline to Crosshaven, this guide has something for everyone.

With several routes suitable for wheelchairs and buggies—including the Youghal Boardwalk, Passage West Greenway, and Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens—the brochure is designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind.

Keep Moving in Nature is available free of charge online and at tourist offices throughout the region, thanks to a partnership with Fáilte Ireland’s Tourist Office Network and the Cork Library network.

The project, made possible with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, responds to a growing demand from both locals and visitors for printed resources promoting rural and nature-based recreation.

Commenting on the brochure launch SECAD spokesperson and project co-ordinator Elga Ryan said:

“This time of year, is perfect for getting outdoors, and the guide will inspire you to explore somewhere new each time, and it’s also a great free resource for visitors looking to enjoy East Cork and Cork Harbour.

Whether you’re a local looking for a new weekend walk, or you have family or friends visiting the area, the guide is a perfect way to make the most of Cork’s incredible natural offering, while supporting local tourism and encouraging healthy, outdoor activity.”

“We’d encourage people to visit their nearest tourist offices and local libraries to pick up a copy – or download the online PDF version,” Ms Ryan concluded.

The guide is already proving a hit with local accommodation providers.

“It is great to have this guide available to our guests,” said Anna Casey of Sunville B&B in Ballycotton. “We will use it to encourage them to stay longer and explore more of the region.”

“We received the guides, and the design quality is fabulous,” said Rosita Murphy, Senior Travel Advisor with Fáilte Ireland. “We’re delighted to have them on display.”

Pick up your free brochure from your nearest tourist office or Cork library branch, or download a digital version online at: www.ringofcork.ie/outdoor #Ireland2040 #OurRuralFuture