Heat pump manufacturer and HVAC brand ‘Daikin’ opens new Cork office

28 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Heat pump manufacturer and global HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) leader Daikin Ireland has continued its expansion with the opening of a new office in Cork. Munster now accounts for around 40% of Daikin’s growth in Ireland, with the new Cork office catering for commercial, industrial and residential clients across the region.

Located in Eastgate Business Park, Little Island, Daikin’s new Cork office will provide a full suite of design, sales and after-sales services to clients in the residential heating, commercial air conditioning and industrial process sectors. The new office will enhance Daikin’s support to Munster-based clients including commercial offices, hotels and hospitality businesses, and especially pharmaceutical firms.

10 new jobs expected

Daikin’s new Cork office will accommodate 12 people initially, although the company’s expansion is expected to create up to 10 new jobs in the next 24 months. In addition to design, sales and after-sales, the new facility has a training centre where heating and plumbing engineers will train and learn about the company’s latest products and technology.

Renowned for its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly HVAC solutions, Daikin is at the forefront of Ireland’s transition to renewable energy across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. In the past eight years alone, Daikin Ireland has experienced growth in all market sectors including Residential, Commercial, pharma and data centres.

“We are in a period of strong, rapid growth in Ireland and around 40% of that growth is being driven by clients here in the Munster region,” said Michael Sheehan, General Manager of Daikin Ireland.

Sheehan, a Cork City native and graduate of MTU (formerly Cork Regional Technical College) added: “Our new facility here in Little Island will allow us to better support our Munster client base with a full range of services including technical expertise, cooling and heating solutions and energy-efficient air-conditioning products across all of the sectors we serve. Having a dedicated presence here in Munster will also enable us to develop new business across key sectors”.

Sheehan concluded: “Daikin technology can help clients to achieve their carbon emission objectives which is essential if we are to get closer to our national climate targets. We are committed to helping all industry sectors to make that switch as part of a sustainable future for Ireland.”

Daikin a European innovation leader

In Europe, Daikin is now the leading provider of HVAC solutions that meet or exceed the latest environmental criteria. The company’s main EMEA development centre is located in Ostend and Gent (Belgium) with affiliate sites in Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey and Italy.

The company’s new €300 million manufacturing facility in Lodz, Poland, represents the biggest foreign investment in Poland in recent years. The new factory opened last summer and is where Daikin’s new Altherma 4 H air-to-water heat pump was developed and is manufactured (coming to Ireland later this year).

As the world’s only manufacturer of both air conditioners and refrigerants, Daikin works continuously to reduce environmental impact including greenhouse gases throughout the entire life cycle of its product range. 70% of the refrigerants that Daikin uses are recycled in its European factories. The company’s development of heat pumps continues to play an important role in reducing carbon emissions in Ireland, Europe and around the world.