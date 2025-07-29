Cork MABS branch warns of deepening crisis as they report 10% increase in people seeking advice

29 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

190 people a month reaching out for help since January

South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) has – this month – called for Government action in Budget 2026 to address spiralling debt and housing pressures for struggling families and individuals.

Reporting a 10% rise in caseloads across Cork since the start of this year, their pre-Budget submission highlights a deepening crisis among low-income and vulnerable households—driven by unsustainable mortgage repayments, soaring rental costs, and crippling utility arrears.

Regional Manager of South Munster MABS Ursula Collins said:

“We’re now supporting an average of 190 new clients every month in the region. That’s not just a number—it reflects hundreds of households facing choices between heating, rent, food or mortgage payments,

“Too many people are falling through the cracks because supports are too slow, too limited, or simply don’t reflect the cost of living on the ground,” Ms Collins added.

Key issues for Cork clients flagged by South Munster MABS:

Mortgage Distress Escalating: Temporary arrangements for struggling mortgage holders are proving unsustainable as interest rate increases were passed on rapidly, while rate decreases have not been. Many mortgages, now held by non-bank entities, carry higher interest and fewer protections.

Temporary arrangements for struggling mortgage holders are proving unsustainable as interest rate increases were passed on rapidly, while rate decreases have not been. Many mortgages, now held by non-bank entities, carry higher interest and fewer protections. Utility Bill Crisis:

MABS has seen a sharp rise in utility arrears, with some bills reaching up to €9,000. “We cannot build sustainable repayment plans when providers are asking for lump sums that our clients simply don’t have,” Ms Collins said, adding that the winding down of Hardship Funds and the uncertainty around energy credits has also left many vulnerable households at serious risk of disconnection.

MABS has seen a sharp rise in utility arrears, with some bills reaching up to €9,000. “We cannot build sustainable repayment plans when providers are asking for lump sums that our clients simply don’t have,” Ms Collins said, adding that the winding down of Hardship Funds and the uncertainty around energy credits has also left many vulnerable households at serious risk of disconnection. Rent Beyond Reach:

In Cork, rents now average €1,900 per month, placing immense pressure on even those receiving rental supports like the Housing Assistance Programme (HAP).

What South Munster MABS Is Calling For in Budget 2026:

Introduction of a Social Energy Tariff to protect financially vulnerable households

Overhaul of HAP and Rent Supplement systems to reflect real housing costs

Expanded support for people in long-term mortgage arrears, including reform of the Mortgage to Rent scheme, and more permanent viable solutions being offered to mortgage holders

Stronger protections against utility disconnection

Broader access to hardship funds and emergency supports for those in arrears

The group is also appealing for the introduction of a cross-Government Financial Inclusion Strategy to end the “poverty premium” paid by low-income families—many of whom are forced to rely on expensive credit or are locked out of basic financial services.

“We are urging policymakers to implement the practical, evidence-based recommendations outlined in our Pre-Budget Submission to prevent deeper hardship and long-term social costs. We want to ensure Budget 2026 is people-centred and will help vulnerable households desperately in need of support,” Ms Collins concluded.