Northern Ireland Hospital team travel to Cork to promote their facility

13 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

If you are waiting for surgery in the Republic of Ireland, you might want to consider going to Northern Ireland

Kingsbridge Private Hospital, a leading provider of premium healthcare in Northern Ireland, is proud to offer patients from Cork and all over the Republic of Ireland rapid access to world-class cross-border medical treatment through the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme (NIPHS), formerly the Cross Border Healthcare Directive.

ROI patients can now access world-class medical care with minimal waiting times and 100% of the medical costs reimbursed by the HSE on hip replacements, knee replacements, ACLs, hysterectomies, gall bladder procedures and other surgeries, with partial reimbursement available on a range of additional procedures. Patients do not need to be on a waiting list to access treatment via the NIPHS.

Kingsbridge-commissioned research highlights a significant lack of awareness among ROI residents:

62% of Cork residents have never heard of the NIPHS

(compared to 69% of ROI responders have never heard of the NIPHS)

44% of people from Cork are unaware of any cross-border treatment options

(compared to 54% of ROI responders who are unaware of any cross-border treatment options)

“This data shows a major gap in awareness around cross-border healthcare,” said Mark Regan, CEO of Kingsbridge Healthcare Group. “With long waiting lists still a challenge in the Republic, we’re committed to educating patients about how they can access timely, high-quality care at Kingsbridge, fully covered under the NIPHS. We know this will literally change people’s lives – we see it firsthand. Over the last three months, we’ve had patients in all our hospitals from every county in Ireland, almost a fifth (18%) from Cork. There’s no need for patients to fly to Europe for treatment when access to high-quality care is just up the road.”

Kingsbridge is launching a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of this accessible, high-quality healthcare option. With cross-border hospitals located in Belfast and Derry, Kingsbridge combines state-of-the-art medical facilities with clinical expertise, delivering a seamless and stress-free patient experience, whether patients are in need of orthopaedic surgery, diagnostics, urology, ENT or general surgery.

Why Choose Kingsbridge?

No waiting lists – 85% of survey respondents in Cork said speed was their top priority. Appointments with experienced Kingsbridge consultants are typically available within a week.

No costs – Fees are fully reimbursed by the HSE for eligible treatments.

Convenient location – Just north of the border, no flights or overseas travel expenses required. 63% of people in Cork wanted to avoid flying abroad.

Five-star care with 450+ expert consultants and state of the art facilities – 88% in Cork said high-quality care was important when choosing healthcare.

Personal support – A dedicated One2One Cross-Border Liaison Team handles all paperwork, supporting patients online or by phone throughout the entire journey.

GP liaison teams – Kingsbridge has a dedicated team to support GPs, their liaison team are on hand to help with anything from clinical queries to referral pathways.

Since 2015, over 25,000 patients from across the Republic have already reclaimed their health through Kingsbridge. Whether you’re facing long waiting lists or simply want a second opinion, Kingsbridge offers a trusted and timely solution.

To start your journey, visit: kingsbridgeprivatehospi tal.com/crossborder, call: 01 968 2000 or email: crossborder@ kingsbridgehealthcaregroup.com . For community groups that want to hear more from Kingsbridge email: businessrelations@ kingsbridgeprivatehospital.com