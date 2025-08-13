Franciscan Well’s ‘Beerfest’ begins today

13 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The free celebration of craft and culture runs from August 13th – 17th

Get ready – ‘Beerfest’ is back this August, and Franciscan Well is hosting a night to remember, to highlight craft beer, local flavour, and cultures as part of the 2025 Cork on a Fork foodie festival.

Expect interactive t-shirt printing, live music and the best of Franciscan Well’s brews – all rooted in the heritage of one of Ireland’s original craft breweries. And best of all, it’s free!

Friday, August 15th, brings a special evening event – ‘A Night with the Chief’ – at The Oliver Plunkett. From 6pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy live music, receive a complimentary Chieftain IPA, and create their own t-shirt, printed live on-site as a fun keepsake. Over 18’s only and no booking required.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Beerfest’ back to Cork this summer as part of Cork on a Fork,” said Goretti Bracken at Franciscan Well. “’A Night with the Chief’ is all about celebrating what makes Cork unique—from our brewing heritage to our creative spirit and sense of community. Whether you’re a seasoned craft beer fan or just curious to learn more, Beerfest is the perfect way to experience great flavours & local talent — right in the heart of the city.”

For further information about ‘Beerfest’ and Franciscan Well, visit www.franciscanwell.ie or follow @franciscanwell on social media.

Franciscan Well encourages responsible drinking and is exclusively available to those aged 18 and over. Visit www.drinkaware.ie for further details.

About Franciscan Well:

Founded in 1998 by Cork native Shane Long, Franciscan Well epitomises Irish craft brewing, offering a selection of delicious, balanced beers for all to enjoy. For more information, visit www.franciscanwell.ie