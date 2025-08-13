Water problems in Innishannon

13 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Politics/Infrastructure

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins TD has called for urgent Government intervention to resolve the ongoing water supply crisis in Innishannon, warning that the latest disruption is yet another blow for local families and businesses.

“Once again, families and businesses in Innishannon and surrounding areas are being impacted by the water infrastructure that is not fit for purpose and quite literally bursting at the seams,” Deputy Collins said.

The Cork South West TD said the community has endured repeated outages since December, leaving them without a reliable water supply for seven months.

“We are beyond boiling point now. This situation is unsustainable and has the potential to become catastrophic for homes, farms, childcare providers, cafés, and businesses. A patchwork approach and empty promises will not fix this. We need a properly funded, modern water mains system delivered without delay.”

Deputy Collins confirmed that while the latest disruption has been repaired by workers on the ground, he will be writing to the Minister to request that the issue be addressed and treated with the utmost urgency.

“This is basic infrastructure. It’s not optional — it’s essential. Money has to be found and a permanent solution put in place. The workers on the ground have again been flat out fixing this latest problem and thankfully it has been resolved for now. But our communities deserve better than to be left high and dry time and again. It is a travesty in this day and age that a community has to face consistent and ongoing problems with the most basic of needs such as water supply – it is not good enough”