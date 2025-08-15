Inchydoney and Clonakilty benefit from improved water supply 

15 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The communities of the idyllic Inchydoney and Clonakilty in West Cork can look forward to a more secure and reliable water supply as Uisce Éireann complete upgrade works, replacing nearly one kilometre of aged water mains with new pipes.

Jack Cronin, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, is pleased to have delivered this important project for the community.

“We are delighted to have completed these works that are now benefitting homes and businesses in Inchydoney and Clonakilty. By replacing these old water mains, we will ensure a more sustainable water supply, eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground protecting our most precious resource. I would like to thank the community for their patience and support while the works were being completed”

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. carried out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

This project was delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which continues to deliver significant benefits to communities across Ireland, including improved water quality, provision of a more resilient and sustainable water supply for customers, and considerable water savings.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme please visit www.water.ie/ reducingleaks. Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online at Report a Leak.

