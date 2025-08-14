14 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

€380,000 from the Dormant Accounts Fund will be used to invest in community sports and physical

activity initiatives in Cork, Minister of Buttimer has said.

Minister Buttimer said this funding will help ensure that new opportunities and new sports are opened to

people of all abilities and backgrounds across the county.

“I am delighted to see funding of €380,000 for sports and community initiatives in Cork.

“The Dormant Accounts Funding allows unclaimed funds from accounts in credit institutions to be used

for projects focused on overcoming the barriers and challenges to participation in sport for those who

are economically or educationally disadvantaged, or those affected by a disability.

“Across the country, there is over €4m available which will be crucial for ensuring everyone has the

chance to lead a more active and healthier life.

“In Cork, we’ll see €103,000 for our sports hubs, €40,000 for Sports Inclusion Disability Projects, and

€121,000 for Active Cities.

“I am particularly happy to see funding towards programmes for volunteers and upskilling in Cork. Our

volunteers keep our initiatives running smoothly and we must offer them the opportunity to get all the

training they need.

“Our sports clubs are at the heart of our community, bringing people of all backgrounds together.

Through this funding I hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the benefits that sports

participation and a healthy lifestyle can bring.

“Fine Gael are committed to ensuring everyone can thrive through sport”, concluded Minister Buttimer.