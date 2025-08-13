Expanded school bus service for Boherbue Comprehensive School

13 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Minister for Special Education and Inclusion and Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West, Michael Moynihan, has confirmed the expansion of a school bus service operating to Boherbue Comprehensive School for children in the Boherbue, Newmarket and Meelin areas.

Minister Moynihan, whose remit includes school transport in the Department of Education and Youth, has been engaging with officials in his Department and in Bus Éireann to expand existing school bus services for students attending Boherbue Comprehensive School.

Minister Moynihan commented, “As the Minister responsible for school transport, and indeed as a local TD, I recognise how important the school bus is for families. I’ve been particularly cognisant of the increased demand for school bus places for students attending Boherbue Comprehensive School.

“Following engagement with officials in the Department of Education and Bus Éireann, I can now confirm that an expanded service is being sanctioned, which I hope will be very welcome news for families across Boherbue, Newmarket and Meelin areas who need access to the school bus. Officials in my Department have confirmed that Bus Éireann have now commenced tendering for the larger bus, and tickets will then issue to families shortly after.

“This comes not long after sanctioning new routes for children attending both Rockchapel National School and for students from Ballyhea attending Coláiste Pobail Naomh Mhuire in Buttevant.

“It’s great to see such expansion of the school bus service, which is an ambition of mine over the years ahead as the Minister responsible,” concluded Minister