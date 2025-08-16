Wellbeing day at Mallow Castle

16 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

North Cork Mental and Wellbeing Family Fun Day which will take place at Mallow Castle on Sunday, September 7 from 1 to 5pm

HSE South West & Cork County Council and officially launched ‘Together at the Castle’, a free community mental health and wellbeing event in Mallow Castle, taking place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, 7th September 2025.

The day promises a vibrant mix of live entertainment, fun activities, workshops, and over 30 local organisations offering resources and information on mental health and wellbeing. The goal is to create an open, supportive environment that promotes connection and celebrates community spirit. Attendees at the launch included Deputy Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle, Declan Cronin Head of Service, Mental Health, HSE South West, Niall Healy Divisional Manager Cork County Council, Martin Ryan, Suicide Prevention Officer HSE, Niall O’Callaghan Healthy Ireland & Cork County Council, Estelle Varney, President, Mallow Chamber, along with event partners from Mallow Chamber, HSE South West, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership & Cork ETB. Also in attendance were Cllr Tony O’Shea, Cllr Liam Madden, Cllr Aileen Brown &.Cllr Gearoid Murphy.