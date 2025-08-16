Fota House & Gardens take part in National Heritage Week

16 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Heritage Week Aug 16th to 24th

As Heritage Week shines a light on the places and stories that define Ireland, the Irish Heritage Trust invites the public to explore its sites, experience the past, and be part of the living heritage it helps protect with special events taking place at each of its heritage properties.

At Fota House & Gardens in Cork, Heritage Week visitors can enjoy a rich programme exploring the estate’s layered history and natural heritage. Exploring the Foundations of Belvelly Brickworks and Bringing the Light – Belvelly Brickworks sheds light on this once-thriving local industry and its role in shaping the region’s built environment. Lady Barrymore’s Forgotten Daughter uncovers a poignant personal story hidden within the Barrymore family history, while Foundations of our Collections offers an insider’s look at the objects and narratives preserved at Fota.

Nature-focused events include The Victorian Lake and its Habitat, highlighting the wildlife that flourishes in this carefully designed landscape, and A Tree from the Ground Up, which delves into the vital role of trees in our ecosystem. Visitors can also take a guided Tour of Fota Arboretum, discovering the rare and exotic species that make this one of Ireland’s most significant tree collections.

At Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens in Wexford, Heritage Week brings the opportunity to experience the estate from fresh perspectives. The talk Bats, Bees and Otter Things explores the often-hidden lives of the castle’s wild residents, from nocturnal pollinators to riverbank dwellers, highlighting the importance of biodiversity in heritage landscapes. A special Tour of the Castle offers visitors the chance to step inside this magnificent Gothic Revival home, with stories of life, architectural beauty, and evolving uses through the centuries brought vividly to life.

Strokestown Park and the National Famine Museum in Roscommon will mark National Heritage with a week-long programme celebrating this year’s theme. Highlights at Strokestown include a free Family Scavenger Hunt, encouraging children to explore the Walled Gardens with a themed activity map, and Caife, Craic Agus Ceoil—an informal Irish language café featuring music and conversation for all levels.

Visitors can enjoy a guided tour, Palladian Power: Richard Cassels & Strokestown Park House, uncovering the legacy of the architect behind the house’s design. General Manager John O’Driscoll will lead the Monthly Garden Tour, focusing on sustainable gardening and biodiversity. Children aged 5 to 12 can take part in Movement in Nature, a mindful movement workshop with psychologist and Eco-therapist Marianne Fallon.

The week concludes with A Day of Automotive History in partnership with the Roscommon Sports & Classic Cars Club, transforming the estate grounds into a showcase of vintage vehicles.

All events are free; booking is advised, and donations are welcome. Full details at https://irishheritagetrust.ie