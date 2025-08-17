First round of acts announced for 2025 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival #GuinnessCorkJazz

17 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cymande, JP Cooper, Orchestra Baobab, and The Pharcyde lead first wave of acts for 2025 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

The first round of acts has been announced for the 2025 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, with an eclectic and exciting mix of genre-defining legends, contemporary innovators, and emerging Irish talent set to take over the city from Thursday, 23rd to Monday, 27th October. Tickets go on sale this Friday 15th August at guinnesscorkjazz.com.

Icons Cymande, whose infectious blend of funk, soul, reggae and Afrobeat helped influence much of the modern music landscape, will make a rare live appearance by visiting Cork for the first time. The group who formed in the 70’s will be celebrating their first album in ten years, Renascence. JP Cooper, known for his soulful vocals and crossover hits, adds a rich, contemporary flavour to the weekend. Meanwhile, legendary Senegalese band Orchestra Baobab will take to the Cork Opera house stage with their signature blend of West African and Afro Cuban brass arrangements, soulful harmonies and rhythmic intensity that has defined their legacy over the last 50 years.

A festival highlight will be The Pharcyde, marking 30 years of Labcabincalifornia. The influential LA hip-hop group will revisit their jazz-soaked second album — produced in part by the late J Dilla — in a celebratory set blending nostalgia, innovation and golden-era lyricism.

Guinness Cork Jazz continues to champion boundary-pushing collaborations, including British rising voice Sienna Spiro adds her dreamy alt-jazz to the mix, and a special performance by poet and activist Saul Williams alongside acclaimed Andre 3000 producer Carlos Niño, known for his expansive cosmic jazz and deeply textured sound.

From there, the lineup moves boldly across genres: Jeff Mills presents Tomorrow Comes the Harvest, an exploration of techno-meets-jazz improvisation; Ross From Friends brings his Bubble Love set, blending lo-fi electronics and soulful textures. They’ll be joined by Norway’s Dublon who is coined as the next big thing in the Jazz House wave. Cinematic soul takes centre stage with the Adrian Younge Orchestra, and by vintage soul revivalists Annie & The Caldwells.

Returning favourites Hypnotic Brass Ensemble always bring the heat, while roots reggae legends The Congos and exciting genre-blurring Irish rapper Khakikid add deep rhythm and raw energy. Le Boom bring back some high-energy matinees, always a sellout! Malian guitar virtuoso Vieux Farka Touré, exploratory duo James Holden & Wacław Zimpel, and Nigerian-Irish vocalist Tolü Makay broaden the global scope. Also appearing: soulful newcomers and powerful Irish voices like God Knows, Zaska, Winnie Ama, Toshín and Melina Malone. The celebration of Ireland’s finest new music continues with TBL8 Brass, Projective, Syano, Smithereens, Lavery, CamrinWatsin Wexford-raised rapper Maverick Sabre and community favourite Mo Cultivation & Friends. Plus Tom Keating is hosting a number of shows at Cork City Hall. And that’s just the beginning. More headline acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

One of the best loved aspects of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is its inclusivity and citywide buzz. Beyond the ticketed shows at top venues like Cork Opera House, Live At St. Luke’s, The Kino (celebrating local Irish talent), The Everyman, Cyprus Avenue, and Triskel Arts Centre, the city will once again come alive with the Guinness Music Trail, a free programme of live music across nearly 80 pubs and venues throughout the city and beyond. The festival also spills into the streets with surprise pop-up gigs, and brass bands bringing the rhythm directly to the people with The Big Fringe.

“The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is more than an event — it’s a legacy and a culture,” said Festival Director Mark Murphy. “We’re thrilled to bring another great line-up to Cork this October. And with even more exciting announcements still to come, we can’t wait to share what’s in store!”

Rory Sheridan, Head of Partnerships for Diageo, added, “Guinness has proudly supported the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival for decades, and we’re delighted to continue this partnership in 2025. This iconic festival brings people together through incredible music, culture, and community spirit — values that are at the heart of Guinness. We look forward to another unforgettable October weekend in Cork.”The renowned five-day event has attracted top-tier artists and devoted fans for over 47 years. Steadily growing in stature over that time, the festival is known for combining electrifying performances from jazz legends with statement sets from contemporary standard-bearers and trendsetters pushing the boundaries of the genre such as Damon Albarn, Macy Gray, Kamasi Washington and De La Soul, who have all played at the festival over the years. The festival’s unprecedented access to such an eclectic mix of artists has made it the largest music-centered city celebration in Ireland.

Over the past few years, more than 100,000 visitors have headed to Cork City for the festivities, and attracts over 500 musicians for 100 events in almost 80 venues.

Colin Hindle, Head of Festivals & Events, Failte Ireland, said, “Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Festivals and events present an excellent opportunity to showcase the rich heritage and unique culture that Ireland has to offer. They are also important drivers of tourism revenue across the country”

Festival goers can expect a diverse range of musical styles which far surpass dusty definitions of “jazz,” including swing, bebop, fusion, and traditional jazz, but also featuring carefully curated examples of the influence the genre has stamped on the realms of hip-hop, R&B, and dance music.

Bookings open this Thursday 14th August at 10am on www.guinnesscorkjazz.com . For more see @guinnesscorkjazz #GuinnessCorkJazz. The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is supported by Diageo, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork Airport.