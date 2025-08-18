Celebrity Chef Matt Tebbutt travels to Cork Restaurant

18 August 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Flavour and Flair: Celebrity Chef Matt Tebbutt & Spirits Expert Carmen O’Neal Bring a Night of Entertainment, Elegant Dining and Innovative Cocktails to The Montenotte Wednesday, September 10th from 7pm to 10pm

The evening will start at The Glasshouse, The Montenotte’s stylish rooftop bar, with one of Carmen’s cocktails and an array of delicious seasonal canapés. Carmen’s Terrace Bloom cocktail, a sparkling floral apéritif inspired by The Montenotte’s gardens, will be paired with canapés such as Spiced Crab, and Fennel and Apple Crispbreads. The evening will then continue into The Gallery Suite, where guests will enjoy a sit-down three course dinner menu and cocktail pairing with Matt and Carmen.

For those looking to immerse themselves within an unmissable culinary experience, Matt and Carmen’s event is an absolute must this September. The menu, curated by Matt and The Montenotte’s Executive Chef Martin Lovell, will begin with a Cured Local Duck Breast starter served with seasonal Bitter Leaf Salad, Pickled Mushrooms and Charred Pear and Cider Vinaigrette, paired perfectly with the Autumn Verjus cocktail, a light, orchard-fruity and gently sparkling drink with herbal undertones. This will be followed by Roast Turbot with mussel and butter sauce, potato polenta, seaweed pancake, sautéed samphire, and burnt lemon oil, paired with the Salt & Smoke cocktail, a savoury and smokey martini-style drink with a bright citrus finish, perfectly fused to compliment each flavour. Finishing off the meal, guests will indulge in a dessert of Spiced Apple Tarte Tatin, with buttermilk and hazelnut ice cream, paired with a Clarified Apple & Irish Whiskey Milk Punch.

Having presented a number of TV shows, Matt Tebbutt’s culinary experience is truly impressive. With a background starting as a trainee for Marco Pierre White, after graduating from Leiths – one of London’s most prestigious culinary schools – Matt eventually worked his way to winning AA Restaurant of the Year at The Foxhunter which he transformed into an acclaimed restaurant, before entering his career in television. Often seen accompanying Matt on Saturday Kitchen, as the resident cocktail expert, is Carmen O’Neal. As the founder of 58 and CO, the first female led alcohol brand to receive a B-Corp certification, Carmen’s beverage expertise is unparalleled. Her London-based distillery leads events, masterclasses and speaking engagements focused on ethical business, sustainability and mixology. Carmen’s award-winning mixology accompanied Matt’s expertly curated dining menu will combine to make the perfect evening of entertainment and elegant dining.

The Montenotte is a proud member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, offering 107 luxury hotel rooms, 26 private self-catering apartments, and the five star Woodland Suite Experience and four River Suites. Set in an 18th-century Merchant Prince’s residence in Cork, the hotel seamlessly blends historic grandeur with contemporary luxury and continues to deliver unforgettable gastronomic moments in Ireland’s city of culture. Matt and Carmen’s event will begin the autumn season with a celebration of culinary mastery that is not to be missed.

HOW: Bookings are now open for this exclusive event with tickets starting at €160 per person. To book and for further information please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/flavour-flair-an-evening-with-matt-tebbutt-carmen-oneal-tickets-1537679172799. The event will run from 18:30 at The Glasshouse, with dining from 19:30 in The Gallery Suite. For more information on The Montenotte, please visit: https://www.themontenottehotel.com/