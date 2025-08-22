Carrigaline are world champions

22 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

World Champions

Wild scenes of joy and excitement greeted the announcement that Carrigaline Pipe Band had won the World Pipe Band championship in Glasgow last Saturday. They also won the World Championships in the drumming section. This time last year the band made no secret of their ambition to win the World Pipe Band championship in 2025 and saw the dream come true. However it did not happen by accident, the band set high targets and high standards, upgraded their instruments and set a demanding programme of band practice.

Carrigaline were unbeaten in Pipe Band competitions this year, they won the Leinster Band Championship at Howth, Co Dublin on Saturday May 10th and they also won the Drum Corps section of the championship. They won the Mid Ulster Pipe Band championships in Cookstown County Tyrone on Saturday June 7th and the all-Ireland Pipe Band Championship in Derry on Saturday July 5th where they also won the Drum Corp championships. Last Sunday morning the Band arrived home in Cork Airport to a tumultuous welcome from family, friends and the general public. This Wednesday the Pipe Band had their homecoming parade down Main Street to the Owenabue car park. Now they will take a well-deserved break for a few weeks. A major recruitment campaign is planned for September to give the next generation an opportunity to join the band and learn piping and drumming from the best. A victory dinner will take place in the Carrigaline Court Hotel in October. Enquiries to Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.