Urgent action needed as 7,661 people waiting for a driving test in Cork

22 August 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has – this month – called on the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien to take decisive action to tackle the significant driving test backlog in Cork.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire’s comments come as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) confirmed that there are now 7,661 drivers waiting for a driving test in Cork as of the end July 2025.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“In Sarsfield Road we have 4,464 people waiting on a driving test, and in Ballincollig and Mallow we have 516 and 1,855 people respectively waiting to sit their driving test, with a further 826 people waiting in Skibbereen. This is completely unacceptable. This problem is particularly bad in Cork and it is simply not good enough.

“To have 7,661 drivers languishing on waiting lists in Cork is shocking, these are people who are eligible to sit their test, who need their driving license to get to work and drop kids to school. These are young people who look forward to passing their test and gaining some independence and they are waiting and waiting to be issued with a test date, unclear as to when a slot will become available.

“I have been contacted by constituents whose employment is at risk due to being unable to transport themselves to and from their place of work and it is a devasting blow for learner drivers who are trying to plan their work and family life.

“Public transport is not always an option, particularly for night workers or those living or working in more remote areas. As well as that, in Cork, public transport cannot always be relied upon.

“Applications for tests have risen steadily over the last number of years, and there is a clear failure by the Minister and the Department of Transport in terms of their workforce planning.

“They would have been aware that there was going to be an increase in learner drivers becoming eligible to take their full licence but failed to plan for an increase in their workforce.

“Failing to plan and prepare has been a consistent theme throughout both the last and the current Government’s term – with the driver testing system being the latest hallmark of this.

“This can’t be pushed down the agenda any longer. The Minister and the Department aren’t treating this issue with the urgency it deserves.

“I will be writing to Minister Darragh O’Brien, urging him to seek a solution to this issue, as a matter of urgency.”