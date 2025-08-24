Cork Cafe to host Coffee making “Aeropress Championship”

24 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bakestone Café to Welcome Coffee Fans and Competitors this August

The Irish Aeropress Championship is coming to Cork for the first time this August, with the national event set to take place at the newly opened Bakestone Café and Pantry on Perry Street, in the heart of the city.

DATE: 29/08/2025

TIME: 17:00 Doors Open, event starts at 18:00

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS: 36

COST TO PARTICIPATE: €65

COST TO SPECTATE: €15

LOCATION: Bakestone Cafe, 1-4 Perry St, Centre, Cork, T12 TV04

Now in its 12th year, the Irish AeroPress Championship is a fast-paced brewing competition that draws some of the country’s most skilled coffee makers. Competitors are given just minutes to brew their best cup using the AeroPress method. The winner will represent Ireland at the World AeroPress Championship in Seoul this December.

Organised by Badger & Dodo, this year’s event marks a first for Cork and reflects how the Irish public is raising its standards when it comes to coffee.

Speaking ahead of the event, Neil Muscheidt, General Manager at Bakestone, said: “It’s a proud moment to bring this event to Cork. Hosting the championship at our new space reflects the momentum of Cork’s coffee scene and the standard being set by cafés around the city. We’re proud to be part of a café scene that’s serious about quality, and we’re looking forward to welcoming both competitors and the wider coffee community to the space.”

Bakestone Café on Perry Street is open from 8am daily, serving specialty coffee along with breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week.

For more on the Irish AeroPress Championship, visit: www.badgeranddodo.ie/aeropress-championships