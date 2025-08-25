Kinsale is ‘moderately littered’ according to latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey

25 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The annual survey of coasts and inland waterways by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows the majority of areas attaining ‘clean’ status, among them Castletownbere harbour and a much improved Cork harbour at Blackrock Castle. However, Bantry, Ballinacurra and Kinsale were all ‘moderately littered’ while White Bay beach was ‘littered’.

33 beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL in June and July. 17 were deemed ‘clean’, a 50% rise on the previous survey, while the number of areas branded ’littered’ fell from 11 to just 3. Again, no area was placed in the lowest category “heavily littered”.

See An Taisce reports for Cork areas below.*

“This is by far the most favourable result we have seen in 8 years of coastal surveys,” says Conor Horgan of IBAL. “The trojan and ever-expanding work of clean coasts groups and other volunteers is instrumental in this, as is the investment by councils in facilities around our beaches. Legislative measures, such as the tethering of caps to plastic bottles and the Deposit Return Scheme, are contributing factors. It appears also that local authorities have upped their game in responding to busy periods at our beaches.”

Cigarette butts, sweet papers, fast food wrappers were the most commonly found litter items. The first coastal survey conducted since the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme showed a 30% drop in the prevalence of plastic bottles and cans. Vapes were less prevalent than in previous studies, but there was no fall in coffee cup litter, which was found in 42% of the sites surveyed.

“The coffee cup levy seems to have died with the last Government, but these findings show that the case for it has not died,” commented Conor Horgan. “Coffee cups have become a permanent addition to the suite of litter items regularly found on our beaches. It’s not just their visual impact – many contain plastic, which threatens sea life and in turn our very survival. ‘Coffee cup-free’ coastal areas, along the lines of the Killarney model, would be very welcome.” In 2022, Killarney became the first town in Ireland to phase out single-use coffee cups.

According to National Geographic, about eight million tons of plastic waste escape into the oceans from coastal nations annually – the equivalent of five full rubbish bags for every foot of coastline in the world. Over 2,000 species of wildlife, some endangered, are affected by plastics.

Next month’s Big Beach Clean Up is an annual call to action organised by An Taisce’s Clean Coasts, which is expected to attract over 600 groups and 15,000 volunteers nationwide to our beaches over a single weekend, from 19 – 21 September.

IBAL coastal litter survey 2025

Clean To European Norms Bray seafront Wicklow Brittas Bay Wicklow Bundoran beach Donegal Castletownbere harbour Cork Cork Harbour (Blackrock Castle) Cork Curracloe beach Wexford Dun Laoghaire harbour Dublin Keem beach Mayo Killiney beach Dublin Killybegs harbour Donegal Lough Rea (Loughrea) Galway Mountshannon (River Shannon) Clare Old Head beach Mayo Portmarnock beach Dublin Skerries beach Dublin Strandhill beach Sligo Tramore beach Waterford Moderately Littered Annesley Bridge (River Tolka) Dublin Ballinacurra Cork Ballybunion beach Kerry Bantry harbour Cork Clogherhead beach Louth Doolin pier and harbour Clare Dungarvan harbour Waterford Grand Canal Dock Dublin Kilmore Quay harbour Wexford Kinsale harbour Cork Lahinch beach Clare Portmagee harbour Kerry Salthill beach Galway Littered Dingle harbour Kerry Dog’s Bay beach Galway White Bay beach Cork

Areas surveyed comprise waterfront and immediate environs. Within each category, order is alphabetical.

*An Taisce reports

Castletownbere: The overall impression created at Castletownbere was a very positive one with regards to litter, with minimal items throughout – just a small number of marine related items at fishing port and typical food items at car parking areas. Clear signage on a regular litter bin indicates that ‘Bagged Dog Poo Permitted’. Outside various premises, there were many plant containers with soil and signage indicating that ‘Cigarette Butts Here Please’ are a great initiative – there seems to be a town wide approach to tackling the butt issue. Several marine themed murals adorned various surfaces, one of which reminds the public that ‘we are all tied to the ocean’. The town was adorned with an abundance of colourful planting throughout and the area looked not just good with regards to litter but well cared for.

Cork Harbour- Blackrock Castle: The area surrounding Blackrock Castle was very freshly presented and maintained with the Recycle Facility in good order. There was lovely ‘Wild Walks / Cork Nature Network / Marina Walk – Blackrock Castle Observatory’ information Board with beautiful illustrations. The Cork City Council / Clean Coasts signage invites the public to join the ‘Blackrock Clean up’ every 2nd Saturday of the month’. Both of the latter signage had graffiti. There were some incidents of dog-fouling – perhaps the installing of ‘poop and scoop’ facilities might help. The overall impression with regards to litter was a very good one.

Ballinacurra: There was a definite litter presence at this riverside environment. There was a mix of ‘recent’ litter near the low wall separating the grass from the road. Litter items were primarily food and alcohol related e.g. alcohol cans / bottles, fast-food wrappers, coffee cups and sweet wrappers. Marine related items included the following: Buoys / Floats; Polystyrene. Miscellaneous items included shopping trolley and toy aeroplane. While not part of the immediate survey area, the adjoining derelict building presents poorly and has attracted anti-social behaviour – evidence of a ‘drinking spot’ and high levels of graffiti. If not addressed, this site could quickly deteriorate to a seriously littered one.

Bantry: Bantry town square was attractively presented with lovely paving, seating, colourful planting etc. and very fresh looking bins; litter items were primarily food related e.g. fast-food wrappers, coffee cups and bottles, with very obvious cigarette butt presence; long-lie litter on the southern side of the survey area were trapped in the overgrown fishing gear and broken boat; some of the dog fouling signage had been defaced with stickers; lovely marine themed octopus wall mural looked very well; extensive opportunities for recycling – all bin units and associated signage were in excellent order.

Kinsale: The litter bins / seating areas were freshly presented with dog fouling signage reminding the public of the public health issue associated with same. The colourful flower boxes, hanging water-side, looked very well. The provision of a drinking water station is a welcome addition to any outdoor environment, hopefully the provision of which will reduce the overall number of plastic bottles in circulation. Litter items were a mix of land-based and water-based, primarily in a corner located, trapped in seaweed, south of the main carport. As well as typical food / alcohol related litter, cigarette butts and dog fouling were present. Marine themed / dumped items included buoys / floats and discarded car tyres and traffic cones, within the water.

White Bay: This beautifully located beach, with stunning views from the car park, and pedestrian approach was not just casually littered but subject to dumping. The first impression in the car park was a poor one – there was a bag of household rubbish, along with litter trapped / lining the surrounding fence. While there was limited litter on the pathway, it was impossible to ignore the dog fouling along this stretch. There were remnants of camping tent) / camp-fire with alcohol and food related litter scattered on the grass; accumulations of all sorts had been deposited at the base of one of the ring-buoys; fishing related lines / ropes were found within the stones. Some of the alcoves had been dumped upon.