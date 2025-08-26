Dairygold sells former CMP Dairy site for €25.6m

26 August 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Property News

Dairygold has sold its Creamfields development property to Cairn Homes for €25.6m.

Creamfields is the former CMP Dairy site on the intersection of the Kinsale Road and Tramore Roads in Cork City, opposite Musgrave Park which is used as a rugby pitch and for summer concerts. The site is also close to current industrial users: Musgrave Group and Barry’s Tea.

Dairygold received full planning permission in 2022, for a development of 606 residential units and other commercial units.

That means whoever buys the units would effectively be paying €42,244 for the land alone. However the units won’t be available for purchase as 225 will be social (controlled by Approved Housing Body: Respond) while 381 will be cost-rental apartments.

Enabling works are already underway and it is expected it will take 3 years before the units are ready for residential occupation.