Water supply improvements on the way for Mitchesltown

29 August 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann will start works next week to improve the network supplying Mitchelstown, Co Cork, by replacing over 1.7km of aging cast iron water mains, which are prone to frequent bursts with new modern pipes.

The section of works will take place along L-86721, Loughananna, Co Limerick and are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme

Commenting on the project, Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction, Jack Cronin, said: “As part of our commitment to delivering a secure and reliable water supply, we are replacing ageing mains in Loughananna, Co.Limerick and while the temporary impact is local, this work is crucial to improving water services for customers in Mitchelstown where the network depends on this connection.”

“This project is part of a country-wide investment by Uisce Éireann to strengthen the water network across communities in Ireland, building resilience in our water supply for years to come. Replacing these old watermains will significantly lower the instances of bursts, eliminate existing leaks and reduce the loss of clean drinking water. We would like to thank the local community of Loughananna for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works in the area.”

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise the impact on customers. Traffic management will be in place at this time, in the form of road narrows and road closure. The road closure will be in effect from 01 September to 26 September 2025 on the L-86721, Loughananna. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The works may require some short-term water supply interruptions, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed in October 2025.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.