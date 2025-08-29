Jack Crowley, Shane Casey and Amy O’Connor attending Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day, Saturday 30 August, 12-4pm

29 August 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Meet rugby star Jack Crowley, actor Shane Casey and camogie star Amy O’Connor at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day, Saturday 30 August, 12-4pm, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s Ambassadors Jack Crowley and Shane Casey, along with camogie star Amy O’Connor will be at the charity’s Open Day from 12pm – 4pm on Saturday, 30 August at their Training Centre on Model Farm Road, Cork.

There will be tours of the facilities, grooming demos, and Guide and Assistance Dog demos, raffles, kids’ entertainment including a PAWsome colouring competition!

Tickets cost just €5pp and are available online or on the day.

Please Note: There is no parking on site. There will be a shuttle bus service running every 15 minutes from Ballincollig Primary Care Centre (P31 XN96) starting at 12 noon. No pet dogs are allowed on site.