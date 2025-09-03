Could you help Childline listen to children in Cork?

3 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Shauna McDaniel’s reason for volunteering with Childline is simple: She would have loved to have called Ireland’s only 24/7 listening service when she was young.

“I could have really benefited from having an adult to talk to, to help me feel less alone, to feel that I was worthy of being part of a conversation, to reassure me that my life is valid and how I feel is valid.”

Shauna grew up in single-parent household in rural Ireland. Her mother was very loving but exhausted trying to care for three children on her own.

Shauna has been volunteering with Childline since February 2024 and the 39-year-old says that she loves hearing the stories of the children who call. “It’s not always tragic conversations. I get so much joy from a child saying that they feel better at the end of our conversation.”

The Childline listening service is now recruiting volunteers for its office in Cork, which is dedicated to helping Ireland’s children.

For Sarah Edwards, volunteering with Childline has changed her life in ways she could never have envisioned. Her aim when she started volunteering three years ago “was to empower at least one child on my shift, but the reason why I stay is because of the other volunteers. “I’ve made friends for life, we really support each other.”

She says that knowing you have helped a child makes your week. “Depending on the child’s age, I put my seven-year-old or my 16-year-old hat on. I imagine myself being that age and in that situation.

After working for 24 years in the drinks industry, Sarah is planning to do a psychology degree, a development she credits to her time volunteering with Childline.

The service provided by ISPCC is always available to any child and young person across Ireland who would like to talk about any topic on their mind.

Childline’s 24/7 listening service is free and confidential and can be reached online or by phone.

Volunteers with the service come from all walks of life and are united by one common purpose: to help ensure no child or young person in Ireland has to face their challenges alone.

An excellent team spirit and sense of support prevails at Childline units throughout the country. Volunteers receive full training in advance of answering their first contact and ongoing support and upskilling thereafter. The training will take place in September.

“You’re never on your own,” says Sarah. “Everyone on your shift is in the room with you.”

Childline regional supervisor Mary Nolan Durkan says: “Childline volunteers play a vital role in helping to ensure there is always someone there to listen, support and empower children and young people in Ireland when they seek a listening ear. The Childline training course is a comprehensive course which equips volunteers with the skills to deliver a quality service to children.”

“I’ll never leave Childline,” says Sarah, “no matter what I do going forward, I’ll always be a volunteer. I absolutely love it.”

If you would like more information on becoming a Childline volunteer at our unit in Cork and helping the service to listen to children and young people, please go to https://www.ispcc.ie/volunteer-with-childline/

If you don’t have the time, but still want to make a difference, you can donate at www.ispcc.ie