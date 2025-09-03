Ballymaloe Foods and The Lunch Bag partner again for nutritious school meals

3 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Ballymaloe Foods has announced a renewed partnership with The Lunch Bag, providing its wholesome Irish made tomato sauce as part of the growing school meals programme in Ireland. This collaboration brings top quality Irish-made food to children across the country – with a focus on flavour, quality, and nutrition.

Each month, over 600,000 children in Ireland are eating a hot school meal supplied by The Lunch Bag and containing the Ballymaloe sauce.

For Ballymaloe Foods managers Rose and Maxine Hyde, this partnership is more than just business – it’s personal. Both are mums of young children and understand first-hand the challenges parents face in ensuring their kids eat well.

Maxine Hyde said: “Nutrition for children is one of our highest priorities, both at home and in our business. We’re delighted to be working with The Lunch Bag to offer a product that’s not only delicious, but made with simple, natural ingredients you’d find in any home kitchen.”

Ballymaloe Bolognese Sauce is made using Ballymaloe Foods’ signature slow-cooked recipe – free from artificial additives or preservatives. The sauce will be served as part of a range of carefully balanced, ready-to-eat meals created by The Lunch Bag, helping children enjoy healthy food at school that tastes just as good as home cooking.

This partnership comes at a time when the Government’s school meals programme is expanding nationwide – a move that has been met with both enthusiasm and debate. While the rollout has raised questions about cost, logistics, and consistency, Ballymaloe Foods sees it as a unique opportunity to raise the bar on what ‘school dinners’ can mean in Ireland.

Maxine Hyde added, “It’s not just about filling bellies – it’s about nourishing children so they can learn, play, and thrive. We believe fresh, local, and tasty food should where possible be the standard, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”

Founded in 1990 in County Cork, Ballymaloe Foods remains a family-run business committed to supporting Irish farmers, reducing food waste, and creating products that celebrate local produce.