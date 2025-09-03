Tesco to launch’Whoosh’ delivery service in Cork with same-day (indeed 45 minute) delivery

3 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tesco Ireland is launching its new rapid delivery service, Whoosh, in 2 Tesco Express stores in Cork City, giving shoppers the ability to order groceries and have them delivered across the city in 45 minutes, ideally, and subject to certain conditions.

The service will launch in Tesco Dennehys Cross Express on Monday, 8th September and Tesco St Finbarrs Express on Tuesday, 9th September.

The service is already underway in some Dublin stores.

Whoosh allows customers within a 4.5km radius of participating Tesco stores to order from a curated range of more than 3,000 products, including fresh fruit and vegetables, evening meals, everyday essentials like butter, milk and eggs, as well as selections from Tesco’s Finest range and alcohol.

The retailer plans to expand the scheme in the coming months, giving more shoppers access to the service.

Pictured below are Tesco Online Director, Sean Nolan, alongside Ellen Beechinor from Clonakilty, at a photoshoot in front of the Cork Opera House.

According to the Tesco.ie website, “Whoosh is our rapid delivery service – we’ll aim to deliver from our store to your door from as little as 45 minutes. You can choose from a range of popular products, including fresh food, Meal Deals, everyday must-haves, baby essentials, household products, and much more.