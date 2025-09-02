Analog Devices named as sponsor of Cork City Marathon

2 September 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) have been unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Cork City Marathon. The three-year partnership will significantly expand the event’s capacity to support athletes, community groups, and inclusive initiatives, and will strengthen its potential to grow even further in the years ahead. Now officially renamed the Analog Devices Cork City Marathon, the 2026 race will take place on Sunday, 31st May.

Entries are already more than three times higher than at this stage last year across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K. Organisers are encouraging runners to book early to avoid disappointment. To celebrate the new partnership, the first 200 people to register this week can avail of a 10% discount using the code AnalogDevices.

Certified by World Athletics and a full member of AIMS, the Analog Devices Cork City Marathon continues to earn its place as a world-class event on the international athletics calendar. The support of ADI — a global leader in semiconductor technology with strong roots in Ireland — will help to further enhance the race experience for participants, volunteers and supporters alike.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, welcomed the news, noting the significant boost it brings to the city and the marathon’s legacy. “We are delighted to welcome ADI as the headline sponsor of the Analog Devices Cork City Marathon, a key event in our city which has grown immensely in popularity and reputation in recent years thanks to the scenic route and the smooth running of the event. This investment provides vital resources for the fantastic community programmes that feed into the marathon.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council, added: “We’re proud to partner with ADI, whose values reflect the inclusivity, determination, and community pride that make this race so special. From local running clubs to the Sanctuary Runners, and the supporters lining the route, it’s a day that brings out the best in Cork.”

Race Director Eamon Hayes said, “Today’s announcement marks a significant moment for the Cork City Marathon. ADI’s sponsorship will not only strengthen and help grow the marathon itself but it also provides vital investment in community-based initiatives that break down barriers to participation and ensure the race is truly open to all. These include further support for collaborations with the Sanctuary Runners, a solidarity-through-sport movement uniting asylum seekers, refugees, migrants and Irish residents; Back 2 Boston, which empowers individuals from disadvantaged communities to run a marathon; the inclusive social run club United by Miles; the Youth Challenge; and the Run for All programme, which supports people with additional needs to complete part of the marathon.”

Joe Barry, Vice President of Data Center Infrastructure at ADI, said, “ADI has been part of the Cork community for 25 years. As we continue to grow and invest across Ireland, giving back remains at the heart of what we do. At ADI, we are passionate about innovation, performance, and community — values that are aligned with the spirit of the Analog Devices Cork City Marathon. The marathon is also an inspiring platform to showcase the power of innovation. We’re proud to work with our customers like Garmin to push the boundaries of running smartwatch technology, evident through the wearables you’ll see on many of the runners.”

John Kinsella, Back 2 Boston founder, the only person over 40 globally to complete all six World Marathon Majors in under 2 hours 30 minutes and Chemical Operator at ADI said, “When I joined ADI in 2014, I never expected running to become such a central part of my life. A simple invitation from my supervisor for a run sparked a journey that took me from beginner to representing Ireland on the world stage. That wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my colleagues and ADI’s culture of wellbeing and empowerment. Having ADI sponsor the Cork City Marathon feels like a natural fit, because just as ADI drives innovation for its customers, it also inspires its people and communities to achieve their full potential.”

For more information or to book your place in the Analog Devices Cork City Marathon, visit analogdevicescorkcitymar athon.ie and follow @CorkCityMarathon on social media.