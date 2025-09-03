East Cork community groups receive over €820,000 from EirGrid Celtic Interconnector fund

3 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has awarded community groups and not-for-profit organisations near the Celtic Interconnector project a total of €821,265.50.

The funding, associated with the sub-sea cable project which will link the electricity grids of Ireland and France, will see 53 local community groups and projects benefit.

This is the second of three phases of funding available to communities in the project area, with the total fund amounting to €2.4million.

This latest phase of funding covers three activity streams, with €240,000 allocated through the community stream, €236,437.50 via the sustainability stream and €344,828 for projects covering biodiversity initiatives, with the biodiversity figure including an additional amount of funding due to an underspend in biodiversity projects in the first phase.

Speaking about the fund, EirGrid’s Head of Public Engagement, Sinead Dooley said: “This fund was established to support east Cork communities to develop projects and initiatives that will leave a lasting positive legacy long after the Celtic Interconnector project is delivered. This latest phase will continue to support the huge efforts of community groups in developing positive spaces for all ages, supporting healthy initiatives and provide an important boost to energy and biodiversity projects.

We are once again proud to support these efforts and look forward to seeing what can be achieved through this fund.”

The Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund was established by EirGrid to recognise the important part local communities play in the development of the electricity grid, the impact works can have on communities, and to ensure funds benefit groups and projects in these areas.

For a list of the successful groups and projects, visit www.eirgrid.ie/celticinterconnector#CBF