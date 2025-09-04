Douglas Street Business Leaders Honoured with Cork Persons of the Month Awards

4 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Justine Looney and Edel Curtin have been named joint Cork Persons of the Month for August in recognition of their work both as business leaders and community activists in the Douglas Street area.

Justine is a co-owner of Douglas Street’s Cork Flower Studio and an active member of Douglas Street Business Association, helping to organise everything from day-to-day street cleans to the street’s annual festival. She also played a key role in Douglas Street receiving a Pride of Place, Best Urban Neighbourhood Award in 2018.

In her work at Cork Flower Studio, she has pioneered the move towards a more sustainable floristry industry in Ireland by shirking plastic packaging and moving towards sustainable and reusable options.

Her innovative, ingenious and ethical character is epitomised by her introduction of a deposit return scheme for flowers purchased in vases, where customers can return their vases to be reused, if they wish to do so.

As a ‘parklet partner’, Cork Flower Studio’s storefront doubles up as a mini-garden, offering the public the opportunity to sit, appreciate nature, and enjoy a cup of coffee from the Studio’s café. Concerned by the single-use nature of paper cups, however, Justine took the brave step of introducing a 2GoCup-only policy, where customers pay a deposit for a reusable cup, which they can redeem once they’ve finished their coffee. This is further evidence of her commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

A proud holder of a green thumb, Justine has also led the development of The Ronnie Herlihy Garden on Langford Row, helping to create an oasis of calm and tranquility in this busy city centre location. She is collaborating on the creation of a further garden at Summerhill South, on the junction between Douglas Street and High Street.

Edel Curtin is proprietor of Coughlans Bar, a two-time Irish Music Venue of the Year winner, and also serves as Managing Director of Coughlans Live Promotions.

Edel has been the driving force behind Coughlans Bar’s success for over 13 years, transforming the near 200-year old institution from a quiet local to a celebrated destination for live music enthusiasts across Cork and beyond. Her vision and dedication have created a welcoming and intimate atmosphere for both local and touring musicians, fostering a rich tapestry of musical experiences across a variety of genres. Past performers at the venue include Glen Hansard, Mick Flannery, Lisa Hannigan and Walking on Cars.

A resident of Douglas Street, Edel’s role in rejuvenating Coughlans played no small part in the revitalisation of the street itself, and she takes an active role in business and community matters in the area. Having set up the original Douglas Street Whatsapp group, Edel’s initiative served as a simple yet effective means of facilitating communication between the street’s stakeholders.

Edel also plays a prominent role in the Live Venue Collective, where she utilises her extensive experience in the industry to advocate for live music venues nationwide. Through her work with this body she has played a major part in supporting the vital role these venues play in cultural and economic life countrywide. This includes working with the government on the introduction of a Night Time Economy Support Scheme and Grassroots Venues Grant.

Gerry Kelly of the Cork Pops Orchestra, a local resident, commended Justine and Edel’s contribution to the area: “Douglas Street is really thriving, due in no small part to the work of business leaders such as Justine and Edel. This is seen in events such as last month’s successful South Parish Photographic Exhibition, which was organised in part by Vincent Kelly, and next month’s Douglas Street Autumn Festival, which begins on September 7th. There’s a lot happening on the street, and it’s a real joy to see this much-loved area go from strength to strength in recent times.”

Justine and Edel’s names will now go forward alongside 2025’s other Cork Persons of the Month for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the Annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 23rd, 2026 at The Metropole Hotel. The Award Judges will be the CEOs of Cork City Council and Cork County Council and presentations will be made by the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of the County of Cork.