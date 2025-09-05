National Plant Fair to take place at Fota House

5 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

When: Sunday 14th September 2025

Where: The Gardens of Fota House, Fota Island, near Carrigtoohill, Co Cork

Admission: €5.00 per Adult with children free of charge

Fota House is delighted to welcome back the Irish Specialist Nurseries Association Autumn Plant Fair

on Sunday 14th September. An exciting selection of rare plants will be available for purchase and

the growers will be happy to share their knowledge with all. There will also be garden ornament &

craft stalls participating.

The ISNA represents the smaller, specialised nurseries in Ireland. These nurseries offer a wide

variety of plants, services and advice. Most of the stock that they produce is propagated by

themselves or sourced from other artisan producers. They offer a large selection of plants ranging

from the more common species to the rare and obscure cultivars not normally found in the bigger

retail outlets in Ireland.

The Fair will run from 11.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. Food & Coffee vendors will be on-site. The event takes

place in the area adjacent to the Fota House Car Park making for easy accessibility for visitors.